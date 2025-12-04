General News

Early-bird registration opens for Women’s Day Celebration Breakfast

December 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Family Transition Place is calling on residents and partners to join them on March 5, 2026, for their Women’s Day Celebration Breakfast at the Hockley Valley Resort.

“We’re thrilled to gather with our community for this special celebration,” said FTP Executive Director Lynette Pole-Langdon. “International Women’s Day is a time to honour women’s achievements, uplift one another, and continue advocating for equity and safety.”

Guests can expect to be served a gourmet buffet breakfast and a cocktail to start off the morning. But there’s more to be featured as well.

There will be a silent auction on site, offering guests the chance to spend money on FTP and potentially win unique items to take home. There will also be some prizes handed out, and much more.

All the proceeds raised from the day will be going straight back to FTP and used to support their essential services and programs that strive to build safer, healthier communities for women and their families.

Family Transition Place is a local organization that focuses on providing support services to women and children, helping them to escape from violent or unhealthy relationships. They don’t stop their mission there, however, and continue to offer support as their clients begin to rebuild their lives.

FTP strive to provide a warm and welcoming space, where personal safety and well-being are the core focus. The organisation provides shelter services for those who need a place to stay, and has professional staff, including trained counsellors.

To maintain their high standards and services, FTP relies on community donations, which are part of this breakfast event.

Early-bird tickets are currently available online for $75 each and will be available until Jan. 26.

Visit https://familytransitionplace.ca/events/international-womens-day/ to learn more.

For any further information about the breakfast, contact kelly@familytransitionplace.ca.


