Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board named Best Employer in Canada by Forbes

February 13, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) is pleased to announce that it has been named to the Forbes List of Canada’s Best 300 employers for 2026.

DPCDSB is one of eight school boards across the country, one of five boards in Ontario and one of only two GTA boards to be recognized on this year’s list.

For employer rankings, Forbes partners with market research firm Statista, which surveys thousands of employees and conducts extensive research and data analysis to identify top companies, institutions, and organizations in their respective categories around the country and the world.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board is one of the largest and most diverse school boards in Ontario, with 152 schools throughout Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon, and Orangeville.

For more information about DPCDSB, visit dpcdsb.org.

Readers Comments (0)