Dufferin OPP recognizes local crossing guards’ efforts to keep pedestrians safe

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are recognizing the important role that crossing guards play in helping keep students and pedestrians safe throughout the communities of Grand Valley, Orangeville, and Shelburne.

Each school day, crossing guards assist children, families, and residents as they safely navigate busy intersections and crosswalks. Their commitment and dedication help create safer communities while providing reassurance to parents and caregivers during the morning and afternoon school commute.

Crossing guards are a valued part of our communities and are greatly appreciated for the work they do each day. Rain, snow, or shine, they are out ensuring the safety of others and helping promote positive road safety habits for all road users.

The Dufferin OPP would like to remind motorists that crossing guards are there to protect some of the most vulnerable road users, and drivers must remain alert and patient in school zones and community safety zones.

Drivers are reminded to:

Slow down and obey the posted speed limits in school and community safety zones

Watch for children who may unexpectedly enter the roadway

Stop and remain stopped when directed by a crossing guard

Avoid distractions while driving, including the use of handheld devices

Leave extra time during the morning and afternoon commute to help reduce rushing and aggressive driving

Exercise caution during poor weather or reduced visibility conditions

Parents and guardians are also encouraged to speak with children about pedestrian safety, including using designated crosswalks, making eye contact with drivers before crossing, and remaining attentive near roadways.

The Dufferin OPP would like to thank all crossing guards throughout Grand Valley, Orangeville, and Shelburne for their continued dedication and commitment to community safety.

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