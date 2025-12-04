Dufferin Oaks’ annual Be a Santa to a Senior Program encourages donations from the community

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Everyone deserves to get a gift for Christmas, and Dufferin Oaks wants to ensure seniors are remembered this year.

Angie Matthews, program and support services manager at Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care Home, said the Be A Santa to a Senior Program’s goal is to make Christmas morning special for the home’s residents.

“We started this initiative five to six years ago now, with the goal of providing every resident with a gift on Christmas morning,” she said. “We have 160 residents currently, and we’ve had fantastic community support in the past, leading to everyone in our facility getting to open a gift on Christmas morning.”

Every year, Dufferin Oaks looks to collect $25 donations from generous residents, and each $25 donation covers the cost of one gift. Sponsors can donate online or visit Dufferin Oaks to make a donation in person.

For those who might not have $25 to spare during the holiday season, Matthews said it’s not an issue, and they should not feel obligated to meet that number. Every donation, no matter the size, is welcome and appreciated by Dufferin Oaks.

“Maybe someone can’t afford the $25 donation, that’s perfectly fine, we’re happy to accept things that might be considered additions to the gifts,” she said. “For example, the Shelburne Soccer Club is collecting donated items like lotions, candy, jewelry, socks, and slippers… things like that. There’s something for everyone.”

Matthews also said that donations are accepted in both cash and physical items, but since the pandemic, more donations are coming in cash.

“I found that after COVID, more people are just looking for where they can send some money,” she said. “The donations are absolutely welcome, of course, and they allow the staff at Dufferin Oaks, who know our people very well, to shop for some personalized gifts.”

As the 2025 Christmas season approaches, the team at Dufferin Oaks hopes for the same community support they’ve seen in years past to return this year, helping make Christmas a little bit more special for the 160 residents who call Dufferin Oaks home.

Online donations via credit card can be made at www.dufferincounty.ca, in the online payments section.

Donations are being accepted until Dec. 15.

For more information on Be a Santa to a Senior at Dufferin Oaks, contact Angie Matthews at (519) 925-2140 ext 5242 or amatthews@dufferincounty.ca.

Dufferin Oaks is managed by the County of Dufferin.

