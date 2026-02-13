General News

Dufferin-Caledon MP seeks public input on extortion and community safety

February 13, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Following a believed to be targeted shooting in Orangeville this January, Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback is seeking the community’s thoughts regarding their own safety in their community.

For Seeback, receiving a call from someone he knows recounting a shooting towards their own home was the final straw leading to the survey.

“A person I know really well called me and said, ‘Kyle, someone shot 17 bullets into my house last night,’” said Seeback. “It always hits home when you hear about it, but when you hear it from someone who is a close personal friend, that really made it come home for me,” says Seeback.

On Jan. 20, Seeback announced his new community survey regarding extortion in Dufferin-Caledon.

The survey asks residents how safe they feel in their community and whether they are concerned about rising extortion and organized crime locally.

According to the OPP, Caledon and Dufferin County detachments have investigated more than 45 extortion incidents since 2023.

“It’s a shocking number,” says Seeback. “It’s just absolutely shocking that this is happening in our community.”

Sharing results from his survey, he says that 30 per cent of responses said they no longer feel safe in their community, “that to me is absolutely shocking, and it’s such a decline in the sense of community safety since I started representing the riding back in 2019 and something that really needs to be fixed.”

Also on the survey are questions regarding jail time.

Seeback says 97 per cent of respondents to the survey indicated that those who commit extortion with firearms or organized crime should face mandatory jail time.

“A huge part of the job of the government is to make sure that people feel safe,” says Seeback. “That’s one of the number one things. So, for this to be happening should be a massive wake-up call for the government.”

He adds that we have to “fix” the principle of restraint, Section 493.1 in the Criminal Code, which states that  “in making a decision under this Part, a peace officer, justice or judge shall give primary consideration to the release of the accused at the earliest reasonable opportunity and on the least onerous conditions that are appropriate in the circumstances.”

Seeback references back to changes to the Criminal Code under Stephen Harper, including Harper’s “tough on crime” agenda. These changes provided tougher sentences for violent and repeat offenders, harsher mandatory minimum sentences, and increased restrictions on applying for pardons.

“Violent crime went down 33 per cent. Violent crime in the last decade is up,” says Seeback. “We’ve gone in the exact opposite direction directly because of the changes that the Liberals made to the criminal justice system.

“It’s gone in the exact opposite direction than it should be, and there really are simple fixes. People who engage in violent criminality should not be eligible for bail.”

Regarding his survey, Seeback says to “trust in the wisdom of the average person,” saying that the community is 100 per cent right about this.

“We’ve introduced legislation in Parliament – conservative members – to try and fix that several times, and unfortunately the liberals and the NDP have banded together to defeat those. But we’re just going to keep trying,” says Seeback. “We’re going to keep trying to do whatever it takes to make our community safer. [If] we have to introduce 100 bills to try and do it, we’d be prepared to do that.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Theatre Orangeville’s newest production, Common Ground, is a fun blast from the past

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville’s production of Common Ground offers audiences a warm, character-driven story that balances heartbreak with classic 80s ...

Local advocate takes Orangeville council to task over accessibility issues

By JAMES MATTHEWS The top of a new year is a good time to take stock and to re-evaluate the previous year’s tasks and how ...

New noise rules hinder Mono community groups: Orangeville Agriculture Society

By JAMES MATTHEWS There’s concern that the new stricter noise bylaw in Mono will negatively impact many community groups. Council, during its Feb. 10 meeting, ...

Local Special Olympics athlete promotes Tim Hortons Special Olympics donuts

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local Special Olympics athlete Ryan MacBean helped promote inclusion, community support, and athletic opportunity during a Special Olympics ...

Local senior told to vacate county housing following wife’s passing

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Shelburne resident currently living in county housing is working to find a new home thanks to an ...

Museum of Dufferin to host Mini Olympics event for Family Day

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin is bringing some Olympic spirit to Family Day with a Mini Olympics event that ...

Dufferin County joins AMO in advocating for more provincial homelessness funding

By Sam Odrowski The County of Dufferin is sounding the alarm on data recently released by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) regarding homelessness ...

Mono Winterfest brings the community together to brave the cold

By Joshua Drakes Despite cold conditions, hundreds came out to attend Winterfest at the Mono Community Centre on Feb. 1, enjoying outdoor and indoor activities. ...

Mono fears diminished role after province amalgamates conservation authority

By JAMES MATTHEWS Municipal taxpayers cover the lion’s share of conservation authority costs. The provincial government introduced legislation in October to create the Ontario Provincial ...

Mono council skuttles ballot referendum question

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Mono resident has urged town council not to be so quick to dismiss a request for a referendum on ...