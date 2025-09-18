Dufferin Board of Trade to host job fair for area students this fall

September 18, 2025

By Sam Odrowski

Today’s job market can be difficult to navigate, but the Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT) is here to help with an upcoming event.

DBOT is hosting its 4th Annual Dream Career event indoors at the Orangeville Fairgrounds on Oct. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., to help area students find a career path of interest to them.

Over 1,200 students are expected to attend. They will learn about everything from skilled trades and post-secondary education to volunteering, co-ops, and apprenticeships.

In-demand careers and educational pathways in a wide variety of industries will be highlighted, such as healthcare, technology, business, and the nonprofit sector.

“It’s our most important DBOT event, as it exposes students to many different career paths, all in one location,” said Doug Harkness, DBOT chair.

Organizers are anticipating 40-50 booths at the career fair.

The goal of the event is to inspire students, particularly those in Grade 11 and 12 who are preparing for post-secondary studies, to discover career opportunities close to home, in Dufferin County.

“We want to highlight the careers that need the next generation to carry on,” said Harkness.

The Dream Career event is in its fourth year, and for the past three years, the Career Education Council has partnered with DBOT to make it a success.

Exhibitor booths are currently available for $125 per space, with a discount available for nonprofit organizations.

Booth registration includes lunch for two exhibitors, with additional lunches available for purchase. Sponsorship opportunities are also open for businesses and organizations looking to showcase their brand while supporting youth workforce development.

Exhibitors and sponsors can register at Dufferinbot.ca/dreamcareer.

The Orangeville Fairgrounds are located at 247090 Side Road 5, Mono.

“Together, we can inspire the next generation and strengthen the local workforce of tomorrow,” reads a press release from DBOT.

