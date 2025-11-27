Headline News

Downtown Orangeville’s Firelight and Frost Weekend cancelled due to inclement weather

November 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Due to current and forecasted high winds, along with snow squalls, Downtown Orangeville’s Joy and Lights Festival organizers announced the cancellation of events for the Firelight and Frost Weekend, originally planned from Nov. 28 to 30.

“Environment Canada is advising of potentially hazardous conditions, including damaging winds and heavy, fast-moving snow. For the safety of visitors, performers, volunteers, and staff, all outdoor programming for Firelight and Frost Weekend will not proceed as planned,” reads a statement from Downtown Orangeville (Orangeville BIA), issued on Nov. 26.

“This includes the Holiday Market, Skating Rink, Fire Shows, Live Ice Sculpting, Magic Show, Lantern-Making Workshop, Lantern Walk, and all associated outdoor activations.”

Organizers of the Joy and Lights Festival are now exploring new dates in 2026to safely present these activities and will share information on their plans as soon as details are confirmed.

“We are always focused on the safety and well-being of our community,” said Alison Scheel, executive director of the Orangeville BIA. “While we’re disappointed to cancel this portion of Joy and Lights, we look forward to bringing these magical experiences back in 2026.  In the meantime, we encourage our community to support local businesses this holiday season by shopping local, collecting Joy Book stamps at participating businesses, and earning some chances to win Downtown Dollar prize packs.”

Downtown Orangeville would like to thank the many volunteers, vendors, and attendees who helped make the Merry and Bright Weekend, Nov. 21 to 23, “truly magical.”

Last weekend’s activities included a Christmas Tree Lighting, Santa Claus Parade, and holiday-themed vendor market.

Despite the Merry and Bright Weekend’s cancellation, the Winter Farmers’ Market will still take place as usual inside Town Hall at 87 Broadway, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. As well, Downtown Orangeville’s Joy Book promotion is still ongoing.

“Plus, free Santa Selfies and a free Crafty Santa Workshop at Art with Jada Studio (at) 28 Mill Street will still take place this weekend,” Downtown Orangeville stated.

To learn more, visit DowntownOrangeville.ca, where times and locations are listed.

The public is also encouraged to follow Downtown Orangeville on social media and visit its website for updates and future announcements.


