Don’t wait for the water: Take flood prevention measures and stay safe this spring

March 6, 2026 · 0 Comments
Floods can wreak havoc on homes, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and personal belongings and posing significant risks to safety.
With warmer, wetter weather in the forecast, Dufferin County is reminding residents about the flood prevention measures they can take to protect their homes and families and what to do if a flood happens.
“Flooding is the most common natural disaster in Canada and floods can happen anywhere, at any time of year, to anyone,” said Steven Murphy, manager of 911 and preparedness at Dufferin County.
“A changing climate brings more frequent and intense rainfall events, elevating the risk of flooding in our region,” said Sara MacRae, manager of climate and energy at Dufferin County. “By knowing the risks and taking steps to prepare, residents can minimize damage, protect their belongings and ensure the safety of their families.”
The average basement flood costs $43,000 to repair. But home protection is easier than you think and you can take basic flood prevention measures for any budget:
For more information and to access valuable flood protection resources, visit dufferincounty.ca/floodprotection
Even with flood prevention measures in place, you should be ready and able to respond quickly during a flood event. There are easy steps you can take to ensure you are ready for potential flooding:
If flooding does occur, residents are asked to:
There are five different watersheds in Dufferin County. Each Conservation Authority has a role in flood prevention and monitoring. You can learn more by visiting the Conservation Authorities’ websites, which can be found on Dufferin’s website at www.dufferincounty.ca.
“Always stay vigilant and follow the guidance of local officials, and take proactive steps to protect your home and loved ones,” reads a press release from the County of Dufferin. “Together, we can keep our community safe by being prepared and remaining informed.”