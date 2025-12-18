General News

Credit Valley Conservation’s Draft Updated Regulations Mapping Open for Public Consultation

December 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) has prepared draft regulations mapping to conform to requirements under the Conservation Authorities Act and Ontario Regulation 41/24.

Property owners in the Credit River Watershed can now review and comment on the draft updated regulation mapping until Jan. 18, 2026 at cvc.ca/RegulationMappingUpdate.

CVC has a provincially delegated responsibility to regulate development in areas subject to natural hazards in order to avoid and prevent the loss of life and damage to property due to flooding and erosion. 

“Regulation mapping is a tool CVC uses to show where regulated natural hazards and regulated features such as wetlands and valley lands are located in the Credit River Watershed,” said Jakub Kilis, CVC’s senior manager of infrastructure and regulations. “Updates to regulation mapping ensure natural hazard limits are kept up to date to inform the planning and permit process to protect people and property. Landowners with property located within a regulated area, may require approval (a permit) from CVC before starting their project.”

Residents and landowners in the Credit River Watershed are encouraged to review CVC’s draft updated regulation mapping. If there are inconsistencies between the features on their property and the draft updated regulated area mapping, they are invited to submit comments. Comments received will be reviewed by staff, and refinements may be made to the mapping were deemed appropriate and in keeping with current legislation and best available information.

For more information, visit CVC’s website at cvc.ca/RegulationMappingUpdate.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Local hospital honours community champions with Headwaters Heroes Awards

By Sam Odrowski Several people dedicated to supporting health care in the community were recently recognized at a local ceremony. The 2025 Headwaters Heroes Award ...

Orangeville sets 3.3 per cent tax increase in 2026 spending plan

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville taxpayers will shoulder about $120 more in property taxes from the town over the next year. That’s for an average property. ...

Former Mono mayor and Dufferin County warden passes away

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono and Dufferin County lost a stalwart contributor to the community. Former Mono Mayor Laura Ryan, though she’d last been on council ...

Collaborative granola project blends food education with inclusive employment

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A collaborative granola-making initiative in Dufferin County is continuing to expand its dual mission of supporting neurodiverse adults ...

Lord Dufferin IODE donates funds for audiobooks to Orangeville Public Library

By Joshua Drakes The ceremonial cheque handover was done on Thursday, Dec. 11, at the Orangeville Public Library’s Mill Street Branch. Continuing its mission to ...

Healthcare workers hold protest outside Sylvia Jones’ office on Broadway

By Joshua Drakes The picket, designed to be informational and raise awareness of ongoing disputes with the North York Family Health Team (NYFHT), ran from ...

Family Transition Place holds candlelight vigil for victims of gender based violence

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) held an outdoor ceremony to recognize the National Day of Remembrance and Action on ...

Orangeville looks at road map to more efficient transportation

By JAMES MATTHEWS A large component of devising a transportation master plan for Orangeville is anticipating what future needs will likely be. Kevin Jones, a ...

Orangeville’s OPP budget has many moving parts, says treasurer

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s estimates for next year’s policing costs hit pretty close to the mark. And that’s pretty handy when staff and council are ...

Treasurer discusses capital program ahead of municipal budget

By JAMES MATTHEWS The capital budget aims to balance Orangeville’s infrastructure needs with taxpayers’ affordability. Cheryl Braan, the town’s treasurer, provided details about the 2026 ...