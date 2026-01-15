Headline News

Council asks for in-depth study of homelessness in Dufferin County

January 15, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By James Matthews

A deep analysis of local homelessness issues would serve Dufferin County well.

That was one of the needs broached as part of an update county council requested on the Choices Shelter’s financial outlook to 2028.

Council heard that Choices Shelter, which consists of a location for youth and another location for men, continues to face financial sustainability challenges despite temporary emergency money from the county in 2025 and provincial Homeless and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hub funding. 

Brenda Wagner, the county’s health and human services director, said in a report to council that consolidation into a single shelter location is the most financially viable option. But Choices’ board of directors has concerns about service accessibility and organizational impacts of consolidation.

Three options were identified during council’s Jan. 8 meeting. They include completing a shelter needs assessment for Dufferin County while providing interim financial support to Choices; terminating the agreements with Choices; or continuing ongoing financial support for the organization under its current operating model.

Wagner said funding to the shelter has just recently started to flow despite it becoming a HART Hub in November. The projected $600,000 allocation has been prorated due to the later-than-planned opening, as original funding assumed a mid-year launch.

Ten per cent of that, which is a $60,000 administrative portion, may be used to offset general operating costs.

“While helpful, this amount is insufficient to address Choices’ ongoing operational deficits or ensure long-term sustainability in its current model,” Wagner said.

From August 2025 to December 2025, Choices has been supported financially in the following way with $134,951 from the Homelessness Prevention Program (HPP), a $55,305 federal Reaching Home grant, and the $100,855 of the county emergency money.

That’s a total of $291,111.

Councillor Fred Nix, who is also Mono’s deputy mayor, said $291,111 over the last five months for an average number of 17 people at the shelter works out to about $3,400 per person a month.

For that kind of money, Nix asked if apartments could be found for those shelter clients.

“It seems to be a very expensive way to handle emergency beds for that price,” he said.

Wagner drew council’s attention to the option that calls for a comprehensive review of existing housing and homelessness programs across Dufferin County, including a gap analysis. A data-driven assessment would help determine the level of shelter services required 

“It really would provide us the opportunity to really do a deep dive and come up with an approach that would be data-informed,” Wagner said.

Jaime Edge, the shelter’s executive director, said the tally of 17 people included in a recent report was the number of people who were in the shelters on the day that report was written.

“Each day we could have new intakes coming in,” Edge said.

The numbers that make more sense, she said, are the number of “bed stays.”

“And in nine months, we’ve offered 5,000 bed stays,” she said. “That number is a little bit more significant because, although I was saying about our average stay, there was some people who were only in shelter for a week or two weeks.”

They were able to be re-housed.

Edge said the actual number of people who availed of the shelter’s services in that who time was 77 people.

Coun. Todd Taylor, who is also Orangeville’s deputy mayor, said the shelter’s financial outlook is a difficult question with many facets. The reality is, the Choices Shelter is a required option for Dufferin County.

There are people in the county who would be significantly inconvenienced by the shelter’s absence.

He supported county staff conducting the recommended housing and homelessness program review and an accompanying service gap analysis.

“Lots of time I feel that we’re just missing the data,” Taylor said.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Choices shelter strives to move people in crisis toward stability

The Choices Shelter works every day to move people from crisis to stability. That’s despite lingering financial challenges. Temporary emergency funding from Dufferin County was ...

Council asks for in-depth study of homelessness in Dufferin County

By James Matthews A deep analysis of local homelessness issues would serve Dufferin County well. That was one of the needs broached as part of ...

County budget reflects today’s services, invests in future amid some uncertainty

By James Matthews Dufferin County is working with an almost seven per cent tax levy increase so far in the early stages of 2026 budget ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very first baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 – Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Carters law firm celebrates 25 years of supporting clients and the community

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Carters Professional Corporation is marking 25 years since opening its doors in Orangeville. That’s a quarter century ...

New recycling carts bring concerns for some Dufferin residents

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County residents will be able to recycle more materials than they’re used to starting this month. And they’ll wheel those ...

Mono needs to revisit its committee system, says resident

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Recent volunteer committee activity in Mono has raised concerns for at least one resident. Mono resident Elaine Kehoe said she’s concerned ...

Year in Review 2025 Pt. 1

Attention Readers! For the final edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2024, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows over the first ...

Local hospital honours community champions with Headwaters Heroes Awards

By Sam Odrowski Several people dedicated to supporting health care in the community were recently recognized at a local ceremony. The 2025 Headwaters Heroes Award ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces grant recipients for fall 2025

By Joshua Drakes The grants are part of the DCF’s ongoing commitment to supporting community initiatives. The Dufferin Community Foundation announced on Wednesday, Dec. 17, ...