Headline News

Construction begins on Orangeville road connecting housing development

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

A long-awaited road to an Orangeville housing development may soon be complete.

The construction of a road in the Hansen Boulevard-Veteran’s Way area was dependent upon the progress of a much-delayed housing development.

The road into a subdivision development known as the Edgewood Valley Phase 2B Plan was stalled a number of years ago. That break in work put road construction and that of an associated bridge on hold, to the frustration of nearby residents.

The development is southwest of the Blind Line and Hansen Boulevard intersection, immediately to the west of the Meyer Drive and Mason Street residential area.

The 2B Plan will permit the lands to be subdivided to accommodate 51 single detached dwelling lots, 17 on-street townhouses, and a low-density residential block of about 50 condominium townhouses.

It will have open space conservation lands associated with the Lower Monora Creek South tributary. The development will include a stormwater management pond block at the northwest corner of Hansen Boulevard and Blind Line.

There had been hope at town hall for an agreement to open a bridge in the subdivision area and to have a section of the roadway paved. But that was impossible, to the chagrin of residents who feared their safety was being compromised by emergency response vehicles being hindered.

That anxiety can be assuaged now that work has started on the road.

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said the town didn’t own the land. That prevented the municipality from building the road and bridge. It’s owned by the developer and, as such, they were responsible for any work on the road.

But the developer couldn’t get working on the road until a particular number of houses were sold, he said.

And therein laid the rub.

“They [the developer] announced this week that they were successful and they have hit the number of homes that they needed to sell,” Taylor said. “And they can’t build a house there until they build the road.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Fifteen years after Sonia Varaschin’s murder, investigators still seeking ‘missing piece’ to solve case

OPP continues to offer $50,000 reward for information resulting in arrest By Sam Odrowski It has been 15 years since Sonia Varaschin’s body was discovered ...

Local author Angela van Breemen prepares for release of second book in mystery series

By Joshua Drakes Fans of crime literature and the paranormal will have a new book to sink their teeth into in November, as “Revenge is ...

Indigenous reconciliation event coming to Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The County of Dufferin is inviting community members to learn about Canadian history through an Indigenous lens in ...

Family Transition Place celebrates 40 years of empowering and supporting survivors

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is marking a milestone in the organization’s history as it commemorates four decades of ...

Young Orangeville girl among top fundraisers in province-wide Terry Fox Run in Ontario

By Brian Lockhart A young Orangeville girl with a big heart has made a huge effort to help with cancer research by raising thousands of ...

Construction begins on Orangeville road connecting housing development

By JAMES MATTHEWS A long-awaited road to an Orangeville housing development may soon be complete. The construction of a road in the Hansen Boulevard-Veteran’s Way ...

Canada’s own ‘Complete Unknown’: Local teenage prodigy heads to university and world fame

On August 10th, Mono’s Taras Petryk gave a spectacular concert at Windrush Estate Winery.  Like “A Complete Unknown”, the recent film about Bob Dylan’s rise ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

By Paula Brown A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and ...

Dufferin residents invited to plant 200 native trees at Splitrock Narrows

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents have the chance to help plant native vegetation in a well-known local part of the ...

Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group recognized for community advocacy

By Joshua Drakes Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group, also known as HABI, has been nominated by the Ontario Brain Injury Association (OBIA) for its outstanding ...