Construction begins on Orangeville road connecting housing development

September 18, 2025 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

A long-awaited road to an Orangeville housing development may soon be complete.

The construction of a road in the Hansen Boulevard-Veteran’s Way area was dependent upon the progress of a much-delayed housing development.

The road into a subdivision development known as the Edgewood Valley Phase 2B Plan was stalled a number of years ago. That break in work put road construction and that of an associated bridge on hold, to the frustration of nearby residents.

The development is southwest of the Blind Line and Hansen Boulevard intersection, immediately to the west of the Meyer Drive and Mason Street residential area.

The 2B Plan will permit the lands to be subdivided to accommodate 51 single detached dwelling lots, 17 on-street townhouses, and a low-density residential block of about 50 condominium townhouses.

It will have open space conservation lands associated with the Lower Monora Creek South tributary. The development will include a stormwater management pond block at the northwest corner of Hansen Boulevard and Blind Line.

There had been hope at town hall for an agreement to open a bridge in the subdivision area and to have a section of the roadway paved. But that was impossible, to the chagrin of residents who feared their safety was being compromised by emergency response vehicles being hindered.

That anxiety can be assuaged now that work has started on the road.

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said the town didn’t own the land. That prevented the municipality from building the road and bridge. It’s owned by the developer and, as such, they were responsible for any work on the road.

But the developer couldn’t get working on the road until a particular number of houses were sold, he said.

And therein laid the rub.

“They [the developer] announced this week that they were successful and they have hit the number of homes that they needed to sell,” Taylor said. “And they can’t build a house there until they build the road.”

