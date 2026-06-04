Collection of businesses making up Helm Marketing Group donate $1,000 to Headwaters

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

It was with real pleasure that members of the Helm Marketing Group presented a cheque for $1,000 to the Headwaters Health Care Foundation last week, on May 20. The money was raised through the group’s practice of collecting small donations at its regular meetings.

“When we hit a thousand dollars, we donate it to a worthy cause and this time it went to the hospital,” said Ross Hutchings, the Helm founder, in a recent interview with the Citizen.

It was 15 years ago that Hutchings became so frustrated with the cost of advertising for his Orangeville retail store that he decided to find a better way, and while he was about it, to share the ideas with fellow retailers.

Starting small, the Orangeville resident, Hutchings, began by talking to other retailers and businesses with similar problems: not knowing how to spread the word about their shops and products, but held back by the cost of traditional advertising.

He proposed printing small flyers that could be posted in places like gas station stores with good foot traffic for a small fee, right at the start.

The connections grew through social media and in person with monthly gatherings in local restaurants. There, they were welcomed with discounts on certain menu items and enough space in the restaurants for people to network. This provided opportunities for people who are always looking for ways to help and connect with each other.

“We send out flyers for free as far north as [highways] 89, 24 and 109,” Hutchings said. “As well as Airport Road and across Caledon.”

Hutchings recognized that bringing people together has strong potential to create and support businesses. He saw that word of mouth in all its possibilities is an easy yet powerful tool for the success of any business.

Soon enough, it was time to open an office and engage a couple of staff to really push the marketing ideas that were gaining momentum every day. For some time, the office was on Robb Blvd, a casual, almost drop-in arrangement, which did not altogether reflect the seriousness the growing Helm required.

The move to a real office in the Mono Mall at 633419 Hwy 10, Suite 89, changed the approach to clients and gave the Helm a new look for how it handles its information sessions, individual appointments or meetings, among other things.

From the need to name ideas, giving them coherence and intent, they came up with Power of the Crowd, illustrated by how one small light bulb becomes large when shared with the energy of many.

Over time, as they grew and planned, they defined and named their Boots on the Ground program, which succinctly outlines the steps the Helm takes to promote its member businesses.

Ten points are listed in the Boots on the Ground program, covering a mix of services and networking events. The networking component takes place in a relaxed restaurant setting, giving attendees a couple of hours to enjoy a meal while meeting new contacts or continuing ongoing business conversations.

There are also frequent monthly lunch meetings, often spurred by a conversation that Hutchings sees as worthy of early discussion.

All in all, they are very satisfying and frequently very useful occasions.

The Boots on the Ground list likewise includes the benefits of flyer and business card distribution on a monthly basis to an extensive mailing list and at the office. Repetitive posting of advertising information keeps the business in people’s minds and at the top of their choices as to where to shop.

Naturally, a strong presence on social media is part of the package, including monitoring interaction activity where it is pertinent.

Hutchings answered the question of how the decision to donate $1,000 was made.

“One of our members – his wife got cancer and she was so impressed with the hospital that we donated the thousand dollars to them,” he said.

To learn more, visit: thehelmgroup.ca.

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