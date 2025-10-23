Celebration held at Town Hall for proclamation of Latin American Heritage Month

October 23, 2025

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Orangeville officially proclaimed October as Latin American Heritage Month last Friday, Oct. 17.

Members of the Hispanic Canadian Alliance of Dufferin Peel attended a celebration at Town Hall, featuring music, food, and cultural displays.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post said proclaiming Latin American Heritage Month, as the town has done for the past three years, is one of her favourite celebrations.

“All of you bring such spirit, and joy, and colour, and music, and food, and I just love that you’re sharing your culture with us,” she said in a speech to members of the Hispanic Canadian Alliance of Dufferin Peel.

Jasmine Meza from the Hispanic Canadian Alliance also delivered remarks ahead of the proclamation.

“It is a true honor to welcome you all to Orangeville celebration Hispanic American month,” she said. “Today, we gather not only to recognize the vibrant culture history and contribution of Hispanic Americans in our community, but also to celebrate the spirit of diversity and unique that makes Orangeville such a special place to call home.”

She added, “Hispanic Latin American Heritage Month is a time to reflect on the rich traditional language and stories that have shaped our town and our country, from music and dance to food and art, Hispanic American culture brings colour and joy to our lives. It reminds us of the importance of family, community and resillence. Here in Orangeville, we are proud to see our Hispanic American neighbours sharing their heritage, passing of traditions to the next generation and enrich our community in countries in countless ways.”

Orangeville Councillor Joe Andrews said with the town’s commitment to growing cultural diversity, it’s important to ensure community groups like the Hispanic Canadian Alliance have an outlet to celebrate their heritage.

“I think the importance behind this celebration is to ensure that not only do we recognize the wonderful contributions of the members of our community, especially from the Latin American community, but also to express our gratitude to members of our community who are choosing Orangeville to be their home,” said Coun. Andrews.

“It means that, not only does Orangeville continue to have Its incredible history recognized, but also the members of our community can recognize their cultural interests, their cultural diversity, but also cultural history.”

