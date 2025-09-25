General News

Booklore to feature author with cerebral palsy’s debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

September 25, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown

A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing up with a physical disability in his debut book.

Mark Rodgers, a 21-year-old Shelburne resident, has self-published a children’s book titled “Beyond the Chair,” which details his experience with cerebral palsy and going through life with a disability.

Rodgers was born with cerebral palsy (CP), a neurological condition that can present as issues with muscle tone, posture, and movement. CP is the result of damage to the brain during fetal development or another developmental disability that affects the way the brain develops.

Rodgers started writing “Beyond the Chair” in 2024 and published the book in late June as part of his final project with the Youth Entrepreneur Program created by local educator Suzette Daley.

Speaking with the Citizen, Rodgers said he was inspired to use his own experiences in the hopes of raising awareness for people with disabilities.

“People always think it’s so hard being disabled, and I wanted to show people that it’s not such a hard thing,” Rodgers told the Citizen.

Through the 25-page book, Rodgers reflects on the physical and emotional barriers he faced, not only from the world around him, but from within, and how he navigated those barriers with resilience and determination.

He also touches on the pivotal role various relationships have had on him, finding success on his own terms, from dedicated teachers to friendships and the unwavering support of family.

“I share my story about growing up with cerebral palsy from each stage of my life,” said Rodgers.

While “Beyond the Chair” will mean something different to each reader, Rodgers hopes to share one specific message with the audience.

“Living with a disability is not so hard. We can do things just like normal people, if we put our minds to it; it may just be in a different way,” concluded Rodgers.

Rodgers will be hosting an author meet and greet at Booklore in Orangeville on Oct. 21, where he will be doing a reading from his book and selling physical copies.

Rodgers’ book “Beyond the Chair” is available for purchase on Amazon.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters raises record $925,000 at annual gala

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) has raised a record-breaking total of donations to support surgical care at Headwaters ...

Family Transition Place to hold joint event against gender-based violence

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents have the opportunity to stand in solidarity against gender-based violence. Family Transition Place (FTP) is ...

Ontario invest $1.2 million in Rotary Park Redevelopment, creating year-round hub

By Sam Odrowski Plans to redevelop Rotary Park in Orangeville are receiving significant financial support from the provincial government. The Ontario government announced on Sept. ...

Local 23-year-old’s debut novel ‘Elephant On My Chest’ now available at Orangeville Library

By Sam Odrowski A book written by a local young adult is now available at the Orangeville Public Library. Sabrina Moussa, 23, self-published her first ...

Orangeville eyes water, sewer legislation to avoid backflow contamination

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville is taking steps to prevent drinking water backflow contamination. Discussion about such things can be arduous with sentences bogged down by ...

Dufferin Autism Walk to return to Orangeville’s Fendley Park this weekend

By Sam Odrowsk The 9th Annual Dufferin Autism Walk is coming back to Fendley Park in Orangeville this weekend. On Sunday, Sept. 28, registration opens ...

Fifteen years after Sonia Varaschin’s murder, investigators still seeking ‘missing piece’ to solve case

OPP continues to offer $50,000 reward for information resulting in arrest By Sam Odrowski It has been 15 years since Sonia Varaschin’s body was discovered ...

Local author Angela van Breemen prepares for release of second book in mystery series

By Joshua Drakes Fans of crime literature and the paranormal will have a new book to sink their teeth into in November, as “Revenge is ...

Indigenous reconciliation event coming to Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The County of Dufferin is inviting community members to learn about Canadian history through an Indigenous lens in ...

Family Transition Place celebrates 40 years of empowering and supporting survivors

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is marking a milestone in the organization’s history as it commemorates four decades of ...