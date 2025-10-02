General News

Belfountain Bicentennial just around the corner: Here’s What You Need to Know

October 2, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Belfountain Heritage Society has been working for months to prepare a day of fun celebrating Belfountain’s 200th Birthday and history.

Sarah Bohan, President, Belfountain Heritage Society & Chair, Belfountain Bicentennial Committee, said the bicentennial is a “great way that the Region of Peel, Town of Caledon, and the community can come together to deliver a phenomenal celebration.”

The day will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 4, with parades, live music, and ceremonies in between.

While celebrations are underway, road closures will be in effect on Bush Street and Mississauga Road off of Woodland Ct.

They will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so be sure to plan ahead of time.

Free shuttles will run throughout the event, starting at 9:30 a.m. and continuing until 6 p.m., with service provided as needed.

The free parking and shuttle service will operate from the Caledon Ski Club’s West Lodge, located at 17431 Mississauga Road.

The parade will begin shortly after the event starts at 11 am.

It will feature the Sandhill Pipes & Drums Band, the 2nd York Militia & Canadian Volunteers of 1812 re-enactment company, horses, vintage cars, the Erin Air Cadets, and more.

Those in attendance are encouraged to arrive and dress in vintage or heritage attire.

Those interested in participating in the parade must pre-register at www.belfountain-heritage.com/parade-sign-up#registration.

Following the parade will be the opening ceremonies, during which a commemorative statue unveiling will take place, as well as the unveiling of a historical plaque from the Town of Caledon.

During the opening ceremony, guests will be invited to view the community garden and Indigenous placemaking feature in Belfountain.

This project involved collaboration with the Belfountain Heritage Society partner with the Region of Peel consulted with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations and the Town of Caledon to create this healing garden.

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations provided ideas on traditional plantings and a planter.

The canoe is made of cedar, and inside are traditional indigenous plants.

The MCFN logo and reference to the Ajetance Treaty #19, 1818 – the words “As Long as the River Flows” – is an expression used in early treaties to suggest a relationship that will last forever, or as long as the river flows or grass grows.

Following the opening ceremony, live music will begin at 12:45 p.m.

This will feature MAXIMUM 60s and Golden Country Classics Band.

Historical re-enactments will begin at Foresters Park at 1.30 p.m. and run until 4.30 p.m.

This will include battle re-enactments, mini-militia, and musket demonstrations.

Also featured at the event will be a scavenger hunt, Heritage Art Show and displays, and a Vendors’ Market. There will also be free horse-drawn wagon rides.

Donuts will be supplied from Downey’s Farm, and apples and apple cider from Spirit Tree Estate Cidery.

Brar’s in Erin Mills will be supplying samosas.

For this day only, everyone will be a “Belfountain Resident”, and can enter Credit Valley Conservation’s Belfountain property for free.

They will also have various displays available.

To commemorate this day of celebration and parade, the Belfountain Heritage Society has been drawing inspiration from the 150th celebration old photographs and videos.

This year’s event will feature a videographer and photographer to ensure that, for years to come, and possibly even during the 250th celebration, residents and community members can look back and remember this historical moment.

Bohan shared that they are incredibly proud to have this unique opportunity to celebrate the community and that the community stepped up to volunteer and make it happen.

To volunteer with the event, visit www.belfountain-heritage.com/volunteer.


