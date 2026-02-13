As We Grow’s partnership with Bethell Hospice brings support to foundation

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

With temperatures expected to reach 5 degrees next week, many residents’ sights are set on a long-awaited spring.

For those looking to celebrate the warmer weather with a spring clean, consider donating your excess items to As We Grow in Orangeville, in support of Bethell Hospice.

As We Grow is a consignment store that sells a wide range of clothing and supplies to the community.

All donations dropped off and tagged with #952 on the inside of their bag, when sold, will be donated to Bethell Hospice Foundation.

Items such as children’s, women’s, and men’s wear, shoes, books, jewellery, toys, and accessories are all welcome at As We Grow.

Kelly Stronach, associate director of marketing and communications with the Bethell Hospice Foundation, says that their partnership with As We Grow began in 2020.

Since then, whenever As We Grow has made a sale with an item tagged for Bethell, the proceeds have gone right to the foundation.

“All funds raised from community events and initiatives such as As We Grow support Bethell Hospice residence and community programs,” says Stronach. “We are grateful to our community partners for their ongoing support.”

As We Grow also supports other organizations through their numerous charity accounts such as Family Transition Place, HART Hub Dufferin, Seconds Count, Tweedsmuir Presbyterian Church in Orangeville, and Choices Shelter and Support Services.

Their partnership with As We Grow was renewed in 2026, and they look forward to another year of receiving the community’s consignment proceeds.

As We Grow is asking for no donations of adult books and no heavy bags at drop-off.

Drop-off times are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For consignment to go towards the Bethell Hospice Foundation, indicate account #952 on the inside of the tied bag.

