Arvella’s Spatique: Nearly 30 years of botanical bliss and OPI expertise in Hockley Valley

May 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

Snug within the historical Hockley Village, less than 20 kilometres along the Hockley Road from Orangeville, stands an original home that was converted 28 years ago into the beautiful Arvella’s Spatique. Operated by Arvella Giesbrecht, her Spatique offers a list of relaxing and beneficial massages and treatments, using only the best of botanical blends, plus a complete nail service.

During a recent interview with the Citizen, Giesbrecht discussed being an educator for OPI, a company specializing in nail enhancement and cosmetics. She had just returned from a conference and training session with OPI in California before speaking with the Citizen.

“I teach OPI as an educator, only one of seven in Canada,” Giesbrecht said.

She has a small classroom in her salon, suitable for three or four people, to teach OPI applications. There is plenty to learn among the very extensive choices of colours and styles of nails. Giesbrecht provides all the tips for the care and longevity of newly applied nails, as well as about how not to misuse the products and much more.

Sharing the premises with her own business is Salon Shae-Lynn, an extraordinary hairdresser with 30 years in the trade.

“She does it all,” Giesbrecht said. “Cuts, colour, everything. And she has a fantastic booking system.”

Giesbrecht has been operating her Spatique in Hockley fornearly 30 years, with the pause and transitions everyone endured during COVID. Yet, during that time otherwise, she has been learning and teaching her clients, both women and men, about the importance of caring for their skin. She reminds them that eating guides food through the body’s checks and balances to the many functions that eliminate toxins.

However, our skin has no such guards against what might be harmful in the various creams or lotions that are on the market.

“Whatever we put on our skin is absorbed, not digested and processed by our bodies,” she cautioned.

For these reasons, Giesbrecht has been constantly on the hunt for the best and purest skin care products possible. Her dedication to healthy skin has taken her on quite a journey.

While the list of massage and treatment options at Arvella’s Spatique is very inviting, Giesbrecht herself considers the best offer in her business to be her head, hand, and foot massage.

“This is so dreamy, relaxing,” was her promise, “a person can just drift away– and feel wonderful at the end.”

The treatment includes a tranquil head massage, massage of the arms and hands, and a foot scrub with warm towels.

Withal, special attention is given to the quality of the creams and ointments. In her search for the best organic, conscientiously made skin products, Giesbrecht has found what she considers the best. Hypothetically, there were boxes to check off to confirm her standards were met. For facials: all organic, wildflower, nourishing the skin. Only pure elements are accepted. Eventually, the company she has founded carries the purity in their products that she demands.

“It’s absolutely lovely. I use it on my own skin and that’s all the proof I need,” she said.

She went on to comment, “I really think people are getting with the idea of taking better care of their skin and skin health. More mature women are interested in their skin’s health.”

Over the years, people have come to the Spatique to consult with Giesbrecht, a personal advisor, on how best to use the OPI products and which colours are best for them.

It is all about how a person feels about how they look, especially for women, how their skin changes, but Giesbrecht cautions women and men on the alternatives that are offered for changes in their appearance. With good products, skin can maintain that dewiness without surgery.

“Nursing skin in the most natural way is by what you eat. Skin still looks great, without the risks,” was Giesbrecht’s assurance, while also advising against the use of Botox.

Part of her personal history is her years as a school teacher, which she brings to her role as an OPI educator. She worked as a teacher in schools, running before- and after-school programs for students with special needs in Simcoe County. She also drove a school bus while getting her spa in Hockley Village set up, “doing whatever I had to, to be able to do what I wanted.” is how she put it. “Now, I’ve come full circle as an educator with OPI.”

Her ambition is to continue helping each individual with their personal aesthetics; her priorities are her spa and continuing as an OPI educator.

Readers Comments (0)