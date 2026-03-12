Annual World Day of Prayer unites congregations at Westminster United Church

March 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A spirit of unity and reflection filled Westminster United Church as congregants gathered on March 6 to mark the annual World Day of Prayer, a global Christian observance that connects communities worldwide through shared worship and reflection.

The service, hosted this year at Westminster United Church and organized by the Women’s Inter-Church Council of Canada, is an international prayer movement observed in more than 150 countries.

Each year, women from different countries prepare the service, highlighting the social and spiritual issues affecting their communities. The 2026 service was written by Christian women in Nigeria and centred on the theme “Come, I Will Give You Rest,” drawn from Matthew 11:28.

Dorothy Donnelly, this year’s local coordinator for the event, said the annual gathering reflects both faith and global awareness.

The service encourages participants not only to pray, but also to learn about the experiences and challenges faced by women and children in other parts of the world, as they struggle with poverty, religious violence, political instability and more.

“I think it’s good for your own growth to learn of the struggles of people,” she said. “We are so fortunate in our country, Canada. We have so many wonderful things, warm homes, food on our table , and roofs over our heads and everything. It’s important to learn how other women, other families in the world are struggling, but how they survive because of their faith.”

The program incorporated symbols and reflections on Nigerian culture and society, encouraging participants to consider issues such as poverty, economic hardship, environmental challenges, and the resilience of communities facing adversity.

Through prayer, readings and music, attendees were invited to reflect on how faith can inspire compassion and action.

World Day of Prayer has been observed for nearly a century and will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. The event has long emphasized unity among Christian denominations, bringing together participants from multiple congregations to share leadership roles during the service.

At the Westminster gathering, readers and participants represented several churches from the region, including Roman Catholic, Presbyterian and United Church congregations.

Donnelly said the rotation of hosting duties among churches each year helps strengthen relationships between congregations while ensuring the event remains a shared community effort.

“It’s an ecumenical service,” she said. “Last year, the Presbyterian Church held the service at their church. It gives everybody an opportunity to come together and be involved.”

In that spirit, representatives from other churches read stories and scriptures throughout the service.

Ann Morrison of Tweedsmuir Presbyterian Church, Sharon Meredith of St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church and Cindy Johnson of the Knox United Church all took turns reading scripture and the personal stories of Nigerian women featured in the service, sharing their journeys, struggles and faith.

While the service lasted about an hour, organizers said its message extends far beyond a single gathering.

It was a powerful commitment to spirit, community and empathy –– to always remember that not everyone in the world lives as comfortably, and to do what is possible to ease their burden.

By learning about other cultures and praying together, participants are reminded of the interconnected challenges faced by communities worldwide and the shared responsibility to support one another through faith and action.

For more information on World Day of Prayer, go to https://wdpcanada.ca/world-day-of-prayer/

