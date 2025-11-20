Headline News

Annual Santa Claus Parade to roll through downtown Orangeville this weekend

November 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Santa Claus is coming to town!

The annual Orangeville Santa Claus Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m., with Theatre Orangeville Artistic Director Emeritus David Nairn leading the floats as parade marshal.

“I was thrilled when Mayor Post asked me to be this year’s parade marshal,” said Nairn. “I am so proud to live in this great community and, of course, give back in any way I can. I will be proudly waving as I lead off the parade.”

“Classic Christmas” is the parade’s theme this year, with over 60 floats from community organizations. The lineup of floats will feature sparkling lights, elves, reindeer, and a sleigh pulling Santa Claus.

“Pre-parade entertainment will be in full swing along Broadway, starting at 4 p.m. Say hello to characters out for a stroll and enjoy performances by the Orangeville Show Chorus,” stated the Town of Orangeville in a press release issued Nov. 19.

This year’s route for the parade starts at the intersection of Hansen Blvd. and First St., travels up First St. to its intersection with Broadway, and travels along Broadway until it reaches its intersection with Fourth St.

Road closures for the parade will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. Orangeville Transit will also end its bus service at 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 22 to accommodate the parade.

Judging the floats this year are local residents Rob Jeffrey and Sarah Clarke. They will review the floats from the judge’s booth at the southwest corner of Broadway and First St.

“Entries will be evaluated on holiday spirit and portrayal of the Classic Christmas theme,” the Town of Orangeville stated.

The town is hosting the annual parade in partnership with Downtown Orangeville (OBIA).

Brackett Auto Group is providing this year’s marshal and Orangeville council vehicles.

“If you’re heading down to watch the parade, please remember to watch from the sidewalks along the parade route. Watching from the medians on Broadway, standing on the road or crossing the road during the parade is not allowed,” stated the Town of Orangeville.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Ontario government tables proposal to allow hunting in Boyne Valley Provincial Park

Public comments on the proposal can be submitted to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry until Nov. 24 By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative ...

Butterfly Bereavement Project art installation opens at local hospital, Orangeville Library

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As National Grief and Bereavement Day passes, the Bethell Hospice wants to open up hearts and minds to ...

Annual Santa Claus Parade to roll through downtown Orangeville this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Santa Claus is coming to town! The annual Orangeville Santa Claus Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. ...

Mono keeps close eye on sewage odour emanating from Fieldstone wastewater plant

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mono residents in the Fieldstone subdivision have had enough of foul smells from a wastewater treatment facility. And ...

Mono trims tax increase proposal to under 14 per cent

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Deliberations for next year’s budget present some tough decisions for Mono council. At the beginning of the annual ...

The Lighthouse community kitchen raises $23,000 after hosting fundraising concert

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Soup kitchens and food banks play an increasingly critical role in supporting Canadians, especially here in Orangeville. One ...

Holiday weekends await at Downtown Orangeville’s Joy and Lights Festival

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Christmas cheer is spreading far and near as Downtown Orangeville expands its Joy and Lights Festival over two ...

Festive Giving Program at HollyFest supports the local fight against local food insecurity

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the holidays draw closer, many people struggle to find the perfect gift for everyone on their Christmas ...

Theatre Orangeville holds annual ‘Twas the Night gala at Hockley Valley Resort

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Orangeville’s most anticipated day of the year arrived on Saturday, Nov. 15, as actors, staff, board members and ...

Theatre Orangeville is bringing in the laughs with ‘Rapunzel: A Braid New World’ pantomime

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For those with a love of bombastic, colourful, and hilarious theatre, Theatre Orangeville’s Rapunzel: A Braid New World ...