Accessibility and comfort secured: Orangeville Legion celebrates OTF grant

February 26, 2026

Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones met with the team at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 233 in Orangeville last Friday (Feb. 20) to see how a $157,300 capital grant from Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) has benefitted the organization.

Legion representatives showed Jones complete accessibility upgrades and replace the aged and failing heating system to extend the life of the facility and make it a welcoming space. The project has made the Branch 233 facility accessible to all members of the community, allowing them to take advantage of the programs available there.

“This Ontario Trillium Foundation investment has helped ensure Royal Canadian Legion Branch 233 remains an accessible, welcoming and reliable community space for Dufferin-Caledon residents,” said Jones. “By supporting accessibility upgrades and critical building improvements, our government is helping extend the life of this facility so it can continue serving veterans, families and community groups for years to come.”

The funds were used to replace the facility’s entranceways and to remodel/upgrade washrooms on both levels, all to comply with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. In addition, funds were used to remove and replace the facility’s heating system to ensure year-round comfort and extend the useful life of the facility.

“We are so pleased that, thanks to this OTF grant, we’ve been able to complete our renovations and brought our facility into full compliance with the AODA and the much-needed replacement of our antiquated heating system,” said Orangeville Legion President Elizabeth Russell. “We can’t thank the Ontario Trillium Foundation enough for its ongoing support of the programs we deliver to the entire community.”

The Royal Canadian Legion’s mission is to serve veterans, including serving military and RCMP members and their families. The Legion’s focus is also on promoting remembrance, supporting communities and serving the country.

Legion branches are the cornerstone of communities across Canada and provide one of the largest volunteer bases in the country. With more than 1,400 branches from coast to coast, Legion members provide local services and support to build a stronger Canada.

Whether helping local veterans, supporting seniors, providing youth sports programs, raising funds, volunteering to help those in need, or simply offering a safe environment to gather for fun and celebration.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Ontario government with a mission to build healthy and vibrant communities across the province. Last year, OTF invested nearly $105 million into 732 community projects and multi-sector partnerships.

OTF projects aim to enhance economic well-being, foster more active lifestyles, support child and youth development, provide spaces for people to come together and connect, and create a more sustainable environment.

