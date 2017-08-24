Mono Council approves new severance package, glass shards keep park closed

By Jasen Obermeyer

Mono Council has approved implementing a Bylaw executing a Common Ownership Agreement for a lot boundary adjustment on the 6th Line EHS.

The bylaw permits the owners, Park Stud and Laurel Byrne, to sever 97 acres from its lands, adjusting the parcel by absorbing two acres of Byrne lands. The consent file was approved by Committee of Adjustment in June.

A memorandum by David Trotman, Mono’s director of planning, to Council on Tuesday (August 22), states “that any land parcel approved for severance as part of a lot boundary application actually merges with its intended adjoining lot.”

Local resident Cliff Singer voiced his concerns at the Mono Committee of Adjustment meeting, and could appeal, under the Planning Act, but according to Mr. Trotman, “we did not receive an appeal from him.”

Also discussed at Council Tuesday was the status of Purple Hill Park, which remains closed, as shards of glass are still being found in the sand.

The park, located at 15 Ashwood Drive near Hurontario Street and Buena Vista Drive, was immediately closed after shards of broken glass were found littered around the sand, particularly near the play structure. Since its closure three weeks ago, an independent contractor has been hired to remove the glass with an industrial grade sifter.

“Every time they go up and do it again, we find more,” said Kim Perryman, Mono’s director of parks and recreation. “So until we can be 100 per cent sure” the parks will remain closed.

Ms. Perryman brought the issue forward to council, suggesting they bring in an independent inspector to assess the park and from there, offer advice on what to do next.

She said the current cost for the contractor has reached $1500, and “unless we remove and replace the sand” entirely, they may never be 100 per cent sure if all the glass has been removed.

Ms. Perryman later told the Citizen that to remove and replace the sand would cost the town approximately $12,000, a significant cost, which would have to be approved by Council. For now though, they are looking for an inspector and to see where to go from there.

