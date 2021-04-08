Questions for Ford

April 8, 2021

Just some of the things I wonder if Premier Ford and his ‘progressive’ party ponder:

1. When we make an announcement about making an announcement but then leak all the information about said announcement before announcement, do we feel we have anything to announce at the actual announcement?

2. Do we think that the citizens of Ontario question why we kept opening up services while the numbers of Covid cases were climbing RIGHT before deciding to put the entire province into lockdown again?

3. Hmmm…did anyone notice we never even constructed an Iron Ring around Long Term Care Facilities, let alone lower it to surround them with protection?

4. Hey, guys…do you think anyone noticed that while a Pandemic was going on, we snuck in a Bill that strips Conservation Authorities of their power so we can pave them over and have more Big Box stores?

5. Do we feel any guilt at all about what all of our decisions are doing to small businesses, their families, employees and communities or do we just love pandering to the Corporate Power because we know they’ll fund our re-election campaign?

6. Wow…should we keep schools open or closed? Let’s play Rock, Paper and Scissors to determine if we should cancel the March, now April Break, or ‘pivot’ everyone to online learning again after the Break. Which will make people most likely to vote for us again? Or more importantly, which will allow us to start introducing Charter Schools as people get really fed up as public schools continue to struggle due to our decisions/funding.

7. Do we understand the basic economy of providing paid sick days to essential workers…for both when they develop Covid symptoms and/or schedule a Covid vaccine shot? That it is definitely cheaper to pay for the sick days than for when they actually get sick?

8. Do we think if we keep putting all the blame on the Feds that no one will notice that our decisions are making things worse instead of better?

9. Do we understand that providing extra beds for those who might get sick is far from enough? We actually need to provide staff and equipment to match each bed?

10. Do we actually think that building Highway 413 is the right decision in terms of our current climate change, adding more cars instead of developing more public transportation? Oh yeah, all of our rich friends and donators already bought all the land around the proposed highway site so we can’t back out now.

Tracey Armstrong

Orangeville

