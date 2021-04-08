Man charged with impaired driving after single vehicle collision

April 8, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received multiple reports of a vehicle that had driven off the road and landed in a ditch on Townline at County Road 23 in the Town of Orangeville, around 2:00 p.m., on Monday, April 5, 2021. The driver attempted to flee the scene, but the vehicle was not drivable.

Dufferin OPP attended the scene and after investigation determined the driver to be impaired by alcohol. The driver was checked for injuries by paramedics. Officers located several empty and unopened beer cans in both the front and rear of the vehicle. All cans were seized for evidence.

As a result, Mariusz Berg, 28 years-old of Brampton, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs;

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus);

Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor; and

Fail to Surrender Insurance Card.

His driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 4, 2021.

Thank you to concerned citizens who phoned 9-1-1 to report this impaired driver.

If you suspect someone is driving or is going to drive while impaired, call 9-1-1.

Readers Comments (0)