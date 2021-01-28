General News

Guardrail coming to Rolling Hills following two accidents

January 28, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Improved safety is coming to the residents of Rolling Hills. 

Orangeville Council voted 7-0 to install a guardrail on the curve of McCannell in Rolling Hills at a budget meeting on Jan. 18

Coun. Todd Taylor says the community’s lobbying efforts towards Council through a targeted social media campaign is what ultimately swayed them to find the funds for this project.

Coun. Lisa Post says she’s pleased with Council’s decision to revisit the issue and move forward with a guardrail since it was initially shot down in January of 2020 with a 4-3 vote.

The issue was first brought forward by the Robb family, who shared their concerns after their property was struck by a vehicle travelling eastbound that failed to turn left onto Rolling Hills Drive and crashed through the fence of their backyard. 

At the time, when the Robb family requested a guardrail, Council opted to promote safe driving practices with signage and plant trees along the impacted area instead of installing a $20,000 barrier.

This proved to be ineffective over the holidays as vehicles jumped the curb on Dec. 25 and Dec. 30, 2020 at the top of McCannell Avenue. The trees that were planted in place of a guardrail saw damages.

Members of Council who previously voted against the guardrail changed their tune following the two accidents in December. 

Coun. Debbie Sherwood, who originally opposed constructing a barrier, put forward the motion to reconsider the issue, which saw unanimous support from Council. 

Coun. Sherwood amended her motion to put temporary barriers in the affected area until proper guardrail can be installed.



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Speed limit soon dropping to 40km/h in Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski Traffic is going to move a little bit slower through Orangeville soon.  Council passed a bylaw amendment with a 6-1 vote on ...

Orangeville students to continue with online learning

By Paula Brown  Orangeville students will be continuing with online learning until further notice, according to the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB). The UGDSB ...

Headwaters staffer steps down after family member gets vaccinated without appointment

By Sam Odrowski Headwaters Health Care Centre is apologizing to the community, following an incident where a staff director had one of their elderly relatives ...

Ontario company interested in purchasing Orangeville Railway

By Sam Odrowski  Public transit often comes in one of two forms – bus or train, but a brand new technology is merging the two ...