Guardrail coming to Rolling Hills following two accidents

January 28, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Improved safety is coming to the residents of Rolling Hills.

Orangeville Council voted 7-0 to install a guardrail on the curve of McCannell in Rolling Hills at a budget meeting on Jan. 18

Coun. Todd Taylor says the community’s lobbying efforts towards Council through a targeted social media campaign is what ultimately swayed them to find the funds for this project.

Coun. Lisa Post says she’s pleased with Council’s decision to revisit the issue and move forward with a guardrail since it was initially shot down in January of 2020 with a 4-3 vote.

The issue was first brought forward by the Robb family, who shared their concerns after their property was struck by a vehicle travelling eastbound that failed to turn left onto Rolling Hills Drive and crashed through the fence of their backyard.

At the time, when the Robb family requested a guardrail, Council opted to promote safe driving practices with signage and plant trees along the impacted area instead of installing a $20,000 barrier.

This proved to be ineffective over the holidays as vehicles jumped the curb on Dec. 25 and Dec. 30, 2020 at the top of McCannell Avenue. The trees that were planted in place of a guardrail saw damages.

Members of Council who previously voted against the guardrail changed their tune following the two accidents in December.

Coun. Debbie Sherwood, who originally opposed constructing a barrier, put forward the motion to reconsider the issue, which saw unanimous support from Council.

Coun. Sherwood amended her motion to put temporary barriers in the affected area until proper guardrail can be installed.

