‘80 is young!’

September 18, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

A friend answered her phone not with “hello” but announcing, “80 is young!” She went on to describe the two months she and her husband had recently spent, one month in Portugal and the other in Spain.

“It rained almost the whole time we were in Portugal,” her husband said. “But that didn’t stop us from going out!” he emphasized.

The weather in Spain was wonderful, so they told me, and they took many walking tours in the city of Seville, eager and energetic to get to know it, returning with deep praise and satisfaction.

Neither of them has reached their 80th birthday, but it seems to loom in their future sight and is demanding a healthy attitude in advance. In fact, a superficial definition of the “boomers” sets the top age at 79, shying away from that final tip like a person on a ledge.

You know, I am a big fan of the so-called “hot mics,” the ones that surreptitiously listen to everything, in particular, people in the news say but not wanting, not suspecting to be overheard. Trudeau made a few gaffs at one time or another and, of course, who could even keep track of what Pres. Donald says? Anyway, it would be hard to distinguish between the outrageous insults, confessions, and opinions he offers – hot mic or full-on in rallies with hundreds to hear him.

Still… the best so far on a hot mic for my money are the recent comments about feasible immortality between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping, as reported by the BBC and many news agencies.

The two leaders have been in power for 25 and 13 years, respectively. They are both in their leadership roles for the long haul. One might say that surely, after 25 years, Putin has already had that run and at the age of 72, he might be ready to groom an heir – but no!

Putin has no plans to retire and is having far too much adrenaline coursing through his veins as he continues to pound destruction on Ukraine, with barely concealed plans for further invasions. Putin has laid claim to the legacy of Peter the Great.

Life is good, but aging is a bore, and so, what to do?

It all came out to the quietly listening hot mic.

It was a sunny day in Beijing. Xi had been hosting his pals, Putin and the Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un. They were strolling through China’s historic Tiananmen Square, a number of men trailing behind them – other invitees, perhaps, and undoubtedly security, when Putin voiced a saying that “these days they say that at 70 one’s still a child.”

He went on to expound on the theory of living indefinitely: “With the development of biotechnology, human organs can be continuously transplanted, and people can live younger and younger, and even achieve immortality.”

I can’t help it – I’m still laughing about the “organ farms” to come. The very best or worst of the ’70s science fiction, with movies like Soylent Green (1973), in which Charlton Heston’s character discovers the world’s main source of food is recycled, processed people.

Recent news from Japan informed the world that nearly 100,000 people in Japan are 100 years old and more: specifically, 99,763 of whom 88 per cent are women! This longevity and good health are attributed to their consumption of less red meat and more fish and vegetables, lower levels of common illnesses, and “a culture of group exercises.” A photograph of several people outside engaging in what seems a very forceful exercise – arms extended in a punch stance, feet steady and wide apart, accompanies the feature.

This is the 55th year Japan has set a record, worldwide. Admittedly, so it seems, there have been discrepancies, including in a national inquiry, after the remains of Sogen Koto, believed to be the oldest man in Tokyo at 111, were found in his family home 32 years after his death.

Nevertheless, are there messages here for Putin? Just how many times does his longevity warrant the cut and splice of even biotech surgery for new parts, when altering his diet and engaging with his generals in health sustaining and well regulated exercises might do the trick of living longer?

The Italians have many good policies and long lives as well too. There are plenty of centenarians living happily in villages on the Italian island of Sardinia and villages in central areas of the county where diet and the importance of eating fresh fruit and vegetables – grown nearby – matters. As much as the social aspect of their lives. If 80 is not actually young, it is not dismissed as useless.

People in Italy’s small villages continue to have a purpose, to live among family and friends. They have a positive outlook in life, buoyed up by the feeling of still being important to the people they love.

There are lots of lessons here if we care to learn them.

Meanwhile, Putin, keen as he is to live forever, is very busy trying to invent and encourage and with some success! another terrifying global arms race.

Readers Comments (0)