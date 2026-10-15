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Women’s Institute continues to thrive in Dufferin County

October 15, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Horning’s Mills and Mansfield Branches of the Women’s Institute (WI) hosted the annual Central Ontario Area WI Convention at the Horning’s Mills Community Hall on Oct. 7.

Janet Burke, president of the Horning’s Mills WI welcomed everyone, and Melancthon Mayor Darren White brought greetings from his township.

The special guest speaker was Jessica Knowles, a physician support specialist with Medicentres Canada. 

Knowles brought more than five years of experience in the medical field, with a specialization in clinic operations and three years dedicated specifically to physician recruitment. 

She works internationally to recruit family physicians from the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States and Australia to practice in Canada.

To date, Knowles has helped place more than 15 physicians in Ontario and over 40 physicians in Alberta through Medicentres Canada, which operates four clinics in Ontario and 37 clinics across Alberta. 

She also travels and attends physician conferences to speak about career and practice opportunities in Canada.

In addition to her work in healthcare, Knowles serves as the executive director of the Oro-Medonte Chamber of Commerce, a role that reflects her passion for small business enterprise, community development, and local tourism.

Linda Zelem, past provincial president of the Federated Women’s Institutes of Ontario brought updates of the happenings at the provincial level.

Next year, the organization will be celebrating 130 years from June 8 to 10 in Owen Sound. Grey-Bruce Area WI and Kemble WI will be hosting this event.

Kemble WI was the third Branch formed the same year the WI began in 1897 in Stoney Creek.

All women are welcome to join a branch across Ontario and if any group of women wish to start more branches in Dufferin County, the WI will gladly assist them.

To learn more, visit www.fwio.on.ca


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