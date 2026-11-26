Westside’s senior girls basketball team returns to CWOSSA

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Chris Perrotte

On the home basketball court of the Westside Secondary School, the Westside Thunder successfully defended their 2025 District 4 Championship title by defeating the Erin District High School Raiders 48-30 on Friday, Nov. 13.

“Winning District 4 was one of our goals at the start of our season, so it feels great to accomplish that. We had a couple of close games throughout the regular season (including one with Erin DHS), so it was nice to see us play a great game in the final against Erin,” said Rob Marchildon, head coach of Westside’s senior girls basketball team.

“There are only eight girls on the team, and four of them are in Grade 12, so this was their last year playing. I have had the privilege of coaching them throughout their entire high school career, so it was amazing to close it out with a District 4 Championship.”

To reach the finals against Erin District High School, Westside dominated the Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds 76-12 at their Westside Gymnasium on Nov. 11.

During the regular season, both Westside and Erin finished in first and second place, respectively. Westside finished with a perfect 8-0 record with 16 points. That puts them four points ahead of Erin, who finished with six wins and two losses, 12 points overall. Two of their losses came at the hands of Westside.

Their championship game versus Erin was a close match for the first three quarters until the Thunder pulled away in the fourth. Westside’s biggest challenge was shutting down Erin’s best player. According to coach Marchildon, he feels his team did a great job of not allowing her great looks at the basket.

This team can be called a dynasty. Not only were four of these Westside girls instrumental in winning the Senior Championship last year, but they also won the junior title the year before in 2024.

“It is a special group of girls who really play for each other. I will miss them all so much,” said Marchildon.

Being crowned as D4 Senior Girls Basketball Champions again, the Thunder had the privilege of representing Westside at the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association (CWOSSA) AA Girls Basketball Championship Tournament that was held on Nov. 20 and 21.

The tournament consisted of eight teams and was hosted by Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Secondary School in Guelph.

The Thunder won their first games of the tournament by narrowly defeating Holy Trinity Catholic High School from Simcoe, Ont., 40-33, before soundly beating the St. Mary’s High School Mustangs from Owen Sound 50-15. Westside advanced to the semi-finals to face the North Park Collegiate and Vocational School.

“In the semis, we came out flat and had no energy to compete against a team who was clearly hungrier than we were. We had beaten them last year to reach the CWOSSA final (which we lost to Bishop MacDonnell out of Guelph). It was not the ending we hoped for, but overall a great season,” said Marchildon.

Despite the results at the CWOSSA tournament, Marchildon was pleased that his team got the opportunity to represent their school.

“It is always great to represent the school at CWOSSA. It’s a great feeling to know you are with the best schools from the CWOSSA region, which covers a very large geographical area. We never take CWOSSA for granted and cherish the opportunity to go,” said Marchildon.

Looking back on the season, Marchildon reflects on the challenges his team faced and how well they worked together as a team. Because of issues with their gymnasium facilities, the Thunder had to play three out of four of their home games at the Orangeville District Secondary School gym. Their practices were limited to half a court, which made them challenging.

“To get through that and still win is a great feeling. I feel that our team really gelled in the championship game. The smiles on their faces at the end told you everything you needed to know,” said Marchildon.

For Marchildon, these girls were a joy to coach throughout the year as they showed teamwork and determination on the road to back-to-back championships

“To be able to coach the same four girls for four years was a pleasure,” said Marchildon. “They had won the District 4 Championship the previous two years, so adding a third just made it that [much] more special. We had four other younger players who were integral to the team, and they played important roles. With so few players, it meant everyone played significant minutes, and they had no choice but to contribute to our success.

The team will look to build on its championship season when District 4 girls basketball returns in 2027.

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