Upper Grand Board of trustees sworn in, chair and vice-chair elected

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Upper Grand District School Board swore in its Board of Trustees for the 2026-2030 term on Nov.17.

Shelley Bergant was acclaimed as Orangeville’s trustee and Bernie Karsch was acclaimed as trustee for Amaranth, East Luther/Grand Valley, Melancthon, Mulmur, Mono and Shelburne.

Other trustees making up the board consists of Dan Atkinson for Guelph (Wards 2, 3 and 4); Curtis Cox for Wellington North, Minto and Mapleton; Jen Edwards for Guelph/Eramosa, East Garafraxa and Erin; Bill Foster for Guelph (Wards 1 and 5); Martha MacNeil for Guelph (Wards 1 and 5); Chris McGarvey for Centre Wellington; Ralf Mesenbrink for Guelph (Wards 2, 3 and 4); and Kyle Reaburn: Guelph (Ward 6), Puslinch.

During the Nov. 17 meeting, trustees elected Ralf Mesenbrink as chair and Martha MacNeil as vice chair. Both positions require a one-year term.

Mesenbrink has been a trustee since 2022, and MacNeil was first elected in 2014.

“There have been significant recent changes to boards and the role of trustees, including a reduction in authority. I think it is more important than ever to work collaboratively with each other and with our staff in order to achieve our goals,” said Mesenbrink.

“I think I speak for all my trustee colleagues when I say that we are looking forward to working together to make the sometimes-difficult decisions required to benefit every one of our learners.”

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