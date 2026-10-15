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Two young teenagers charged with violent robbery in Shelburne

October 15, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP officers have arrested and charged two youths following a robbery investigation in Shelburne.

Officers responded to a reported robbery in the area of Cedar Street in Shelburne on Oct. 12 at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located all parties involved. The complainant reported being assaulted by the accused individuals and having clothing items stolen.

As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old male from Tiny Township has been charged with: 

  • Robbery with violence
  • Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
  • Carrying concealed weapon
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

In addition, a 14-year-old male from Midland has been charged with: 

  • Robbery with violence
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Carrying concealed weapon
  • Person under 19 years – possess cannabis

Due to the age of the accused, their name will be withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestopperssdm.com.


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