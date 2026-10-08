Town of Orangeville hosts flag raising for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

The Town of Orangeville recognized and commemorated Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Oct. 1 with a ceremonial flag raising outside of town hall.

The flag raising coincided with Orangeville’s first-ever Pinkville campaign, an ambitious grassroots objective to turn Orangeville pink for the month of October in solidarity with breast cancer survivors, families, and patients still undergoing treatment.

Mayor Lisa Post joined councillors, town staff and representatives from Breast Cancer Canada to mark the occasion, and thanked the Pinkville team and Breast Cancer Canada for their ongoing missions and constant support.

“We’re really grateful that you’ve got the passion that you do for this,” she said. “I think that we’ve got a really unique opportunity here in Orangeville this time to celebrate Pinkville, and I’m really excited to see what we get to do.”

Some businesses on Broadway had already begun to decorate their storefronts pink with signs, curtains, or other decorations. Some restaurants and cafes are also offering pink-themed food and drinks. Storefronts that can’t use pink are mounting large signs in their windows to share helpful links to make donations or learn more.

Pinkville organizer Charlene Judge, also in attendance, shared her excitement about the transformation beginning downtown, and expressed her gratitude to the community and the town for all the support her campaign has received.

“I am so excited to see our sea of pink that has started already,” she said. “I’m so energized by our business owners who have been extremely supportive, and I can’t wait to see how we end up in our campaign. It’s all going to go to a cause near and dear to my heart. So thank you very much.”

Following a reading of the proclamation by Mayor Post, attendees gathered at the flagpole and officially hoisted the purple and pink flag over town hall, marking the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the Town of Orangeville.

Organizers are hoping the campaign receives similar community support elsewhere, with the Pinkville campaign inspiring other communities to follow suit and inspire other town governments to follow Orangeville’s example with flag raisings and further community advocacy.

For those looking to learn more about the Pinkville campaign, or to donate, go to breastcancer.ca/pinkville.

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