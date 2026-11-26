Theatre Orangeville’s Spotlight fundraiser shines a light on local talent and community support

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Theatre Orangeville welcomed supporters to its annual Spotlight fundraiser on Nov. 15, introducing a new afternoon luncheon format that organizers say was met with an enthusiastic response.

Held at Hockley Valley Resort, the event brought together theatre supporters for an afternoon of entertainment, socializing, food and fundraising, featuring performances that highlighted the talent appearing on Theatre Orangeville’s stage.

Marketing manager Amanda Doerrie said the afternoon provided plenty of opportunities for guests to connect and take in the entertainment.

“Overall, the change to an afternoon luncheon was very well received, and there was a buzz and air of excitement in the room,” she said. “Everyone was in a great mood, lots of socializing, generosity, and everyone really enjoyed the entertainment.

The afternoon also recognized a longstanding partnership between Theatre Orangeville and BookLore owner Nancy Frater. During the event, Stewart and Theatre Orangeville board chair Laura Austin honoured Frater for more than 12 years of support through the Authors on Stage program.

Proceeds from the Authors on Stage events support Theatre Orangeville’s New Play Development Fund. Throughout the partnership, Frater and BookLore have contributed more than $200,000 toward the development of new Canadian theatrical works.

Entertainment throughout the afternoon featured a variety of performers associated with the theatre. The Theatre Orangeville Youth Singers Choir (T.O.Y.S.) Choir opened the performances, followed by the theatre’s Young Company musical troupe, which performed selections from this summer’s production of Into the Woods.

Jennifer Stewart performed three numbers from Broadway musicals and Hollywood favourites, while Ben Skipper and Kiely Apted, who will star as Aladdin and Victoria, respectively, in the upcoming production of Aladdin: A Lad in Dufferin County, gave guests a preview of their vocal talents.

Stratford Festival performer Scott Beaudin also took the stage, earning a standing ovation for his rendition of “Bring Him Home” from *Les Misérables*.

Fundraising efforts included silent and live auctions, along with a Golden Ticket Draw. The winner of the draw received a pair of WestJet tickets for a trip to Ireland.

While final fundraising totals remain unavailable as organizers await outstanding invoices, Austin described the event as a success, particularly for its ability to introduce new people to the theatre.

“One of the town councillors who attended Spotlight asked me at the inauguration if TOV’s event was a financial success,” she said. “Which I qualified as a yes. Because it was lunch, we couldn’t charge as much for the event tickets. However, with new attendees becoming potential subscribers and theatregoers, it was a big win. We may not have generated millions of dollars, but we attracted new theatre supporters.”

Austin said feedback following the event was also positive, with many longtime attendees considering it one of the theatre’s most engaging fundraisers to date. First-time guests also responded favourably to the afternoon luncheon format.

She added that attracting new supporters is an important part of the event’s success, as introducing people to Theatre Orangeville could lead to future subscriptions and attendance at productions.

Organizers said they plan to announce a date for next year’s Spotlight event soon.

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