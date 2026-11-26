Thank you!

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

As pensioners, my husband and I are often dismayed at how people treat us – if they acknowledge us at all.

But on Thursday, Nov. 19, around the 300 block of Hanson Blvd. my reactive dog, on seeing another dog, tripped me, sending me head first into the tarmac. I was knocked senseless. My spectacles were smashed. When I tried to rise from the road, blood streamed down my face, into my right eye, onto my jacket, and then dripped on the ground. I was shocked and scared.

Imagine how I felt when about 20 people ran from their homes to help me. A young girl offered to take care of my dog; a woman brought me water; a young lad found a wet cloth to wipe the blood from my face, and when I couldn’t do it, he did it for me with such carefulness and concern that I was lost for words.

The woman who gave me water also called 911 for an ambulance as did others; people called my husband. When my husband arrived, the young lads asked him how they could help and offered to carry me home!

Because of everyone’s contribution I was tended to at the hospital, got stitches, a tetanus shot, slept for a couple of days and the bruises and pains are now subsiding.

The concern and kindness each of these people showed me was not just reassuring to my husband and I at the time, it changed our opinion of the world we live in.

I would love to thank each of those people who helped me, but don’t know who they are.

However, just think of this: these wonderful people live somewhere on Hanson Blvd. in Orangeville. That must make Orangeville one of the greatest towns in the country, and Hanson Blvd. the greatest street.

Dorothy Pedersen

Orangeville

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