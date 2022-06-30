Taste of Autumn back to in-person gala, early bird tickets now on sale

June 30, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A celebratory fundraiser, featuring the flavours of fall, is returning to Orangeville with an in-person event.

The 28th Annual Taste of Autumn, held by the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands, has been virtual the past two years due to the pandemic, but this year it is being held at Orangeville Best Western on October 22.

The fundraiser will feature an autumn-inspired dinner prepared by Gourmandissimo

Catering, live and silent auctions, music by Old School, and an area for dancing. New to the event this year is a craft beer tasting by Orangeville’s Taphouse Brewing Co.

“It’s going to be fun,” said Lori McHenry, Rotarian and event organizer. “Bring your family and friends and colleagues.”

All of the money raised is supporting the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin, Rotary Community Choice Grants, and Disaster Response in Ukraine.

The Community Choice Grants program is a relatively new initiative, started in February of 2021, where five $1,000 grants with no strings attached are distributed to charities in Dufferin. The charities are chosen through a community vote, where residents select their favourite non-profits and the top three who receive the most votes get $1,000. Two other organizations that are in need of the money but less well-known are selected by the Rotary Club.

McHenry told the Citizen that the Club’s hoping to expand the program, with revenue generated through Taste of Autumn, due to the program’s success the last two years.

“We’d really like to get those grants to a bigger number,” said McHenry. “So, the more we raise with this event, the more we can give back through the Community Choice Grants.”

Funds for Alzheimer Society of Dufferin will help offset their costs to deliver programming.

The funds going to Ukraine are through the International Rotary Club, and will be given to a Rotary Club in Poland that will distribute the money to Ukrainians in need.

McHenry said by attending Taste of Autumn, you are “making a delicious difference while you support your community.”

The Taste of Autumn is a local tradition and one of the longest standing galas in Orangeville, running almost three decades.

Early bird tickets are available until August 22 at $195 per person or $1,560 for a table of eight. From August 23 onwards it is $225 per person and $1,800 per table of eight. All tickets can be found at tasteofautumn.ca.

Tickets are limited to ensure attendees are comfortable and it isn’t too crowded.

“We want to have room for people to move and mingle,” noted McHenry.

It’s important to note, the ticket price doesn’t cover the overall cost to hold the gala, so most funds are raised through the live and silent auctions, sponsors, and donations.

McHenry said she’d encourage those interested in attending the event to buy their tickets and come out, as they’ll be helping the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands support their community with charitable initiatives.

