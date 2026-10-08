Storytelling, creativity and a little spookiness at your library this October

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

October is the perfect month to rediscover your public library. Perhaps you have wondered what homesteading involves, wanted to hear a local writer read their work, or been looking for an excuse to revisit a Halloween movie. This month, Orangeville Public Library brings those opportunities together in fall programming and resources for all ages.

We are also celebrating Canadian Library Month and Ontario Public Library Week from Oct. 18 to 24. The theme, “Loud for Libraries,” invites us to “get loud” and share everything a library makes possible. Our October calendar offers plenty of reasons to come through the doors and discover something new.

For Latin American Heritage Month, also in October, we are partnering with the Hispanic Canadian Alliance of Dufferin Peel and the Toronto Latin American Film Festival for a movie screening. Film offers a different way of encountering different perspectives and stories. We are excited to work with community partners to bring this opportunity to local audiences and celebrate Latin American storytelling.

Our Experts in the Library series welcomes Aly Nickling-Riddle for a discussion about the realities of homesteading. If a more self-sufficient lifestyle appeals to you, this is a chance to explore what it takes beyond the appealing photographs and social media posts. Bring your curiosity and questions to explore a way of life that continues to capture people’s imaginations.

Readers can also look forward to an Author Spotlight with Andrew James, who will discuss his book Presumptuous. Hosted at the Shelburne Public Library, this event provides an opportunity to hear from an author and discover a book through the person who wrote it. It is another reason to explore the literary experiences available across our neighbouring communities.

Closer to home, we will celebrate Allison Bothley’s debut poetry collection, Practice for Drowning, with a book launch and a “Loud for Libraries” open-mic session. Community members can register to perform and share their favourite library stories with others that evening. Come to listen, support a local writer, or take your turn sharing words with the audience.

Of course, October would not be complete without a little spookiness. Teen Chronicles Book Club will host a Spooky Movie Night featuring Hocus Pocus, bringing a favourite to the library. It is a chance for teens to enjoy a movie together and connect through a shared love of stories.

The Headwaters’ Writers Guild joins us for a Spectacularly Spooky Open Mic, while the Museum of Dufferin brings us Ghostly Tales from Orangeville. Whether you enjoy creative storytelling or are curious about the eerie tales associated with our community, these events offer ways to get into the Halloween spirit.

Meanwhile, creativity continues in the Makerspace at Alder Street. October highlights include Laser Engraving 101, Heat Press Everything, and All About Coasters. These sessions offer opportunities to explore equipment, build skills, and discover what you might enjoy making next. An idea can begin with a question, a demonstration, or simply seeing what someone else has created.

Visit orangevillelibrary.ca for program dates, locations, age requirements, and registration details. Whether you are a regular visitor or have not stopped by recently, we would love to welcome you this October.

Come discover your library.

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