Share the Bounty to host free community meal in Orangeville

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Orangeville residents are invited to come together for a free, warm meal this month as Share the Bounty returns to Westminster Orangeville’s Community Kitchen for an event focused on food security and supporting those in need.

The event will take place Sunday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Westminster United Church, at 247 Broadway in Orangeville. The indoor gathering will offer attendees a free, nutritious meal, with the charitable organization encouraging community members to attend.

The event is being held in partnership with Westminster Orangeville, a member of the United Church of Canada. Organizers are welcoming residents to join them for an evening centred on providing food and bringing people together.

Those interested in supporting the initiative can also volunteer. Share the Bounty is seeking volunteers to help with its work, with registration available through the organization’s website.

Individuals who have not previously registered must complete the required documents before volunteering.

Share the Bounty is a charitable organization dedicated to providing free, healthy meals to people experiencing food insecurity. Its work focuses on ensuring that people have access to nutritious food regardless of their financial or social circumstances.

The organization works with local businesses, including grocery stores, farms and restaurants, to collect surplus food that might otherwise go to waste. Volunteers then use these supplies to prepare meals and food packages, which are distributed to shelters across south-central Ontario.

Alongside its food distribution work, Share the Bounty organizes community events where prepared meals are served directly to people who need them. The organization also identifies personal hygiene products as an important need for vulnerable community members.

Through partnerships with local businesses, donors and volunteers, Share the Bounty aims to expand access to healthy food and strengthen community support networks.

The organization is registered as a charitable corporation and can be reached at 226-979-1926 or info@sharethebounty.info.

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