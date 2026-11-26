Santa and Mrs. Claus join Dufferin Peel Skating Club’s annual Holiday Show

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Chris Perrotte

For 34 years, the Dufferin Peel Skating Club (DPSC) has put on its annual Holiday Show. This year, the event took place on Nov. 22 at Teen Ranch Ice Corral. Even Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus came out to celebrate at this fun-filled event.

“Anytime Santa can get a little exercise in before the big day — [with] all those milk and cookies and calories — is a good thing. But seeing the smiles and excitement on all the kids’ faces, young and old, puts a smile on my face. It’s also important to do community events and connect with people to keep the spirit of the season alive,” said Santa Claus.

DPSC’s annual Holiday Show provides its skaters with a great opportunity to showcase their skills and talents in front of family and friends.

“For some skaters, it is their first time skating in front of an audience. This non-pressure situation can build confidence towards other performances and make the transition to competitions a little easier,” said Amy Broom, one of the head coaches at the Dufferin Peel Skating Club.

The annual show features all of the club’s skaters from beginner level up to provincial competitors. Every year after the show, families get the opportunity to go skating and take pictures with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

“Everyone gets so excited to see Santa and Mrs. Claus when they come out for the finale,” said Broom. “Santa and Mrs. Claus have been friends of the Dufferin-Peel Skating Club for a very long time. We are happy to have them come skate with us whenever they get the chance.”

The Dufferin Peel Skating Club has been preparing for months for this festive event. Since early October, they have been selecting music, and then during regular lesson routines before the show, the club incorporates holiday show practices. Full run-through rehearsals are done during the week before the show.

“We had lots of parent volunteers and four coaches all working together to make sure everything ran smoothly on the day of the show. The skaters all had a great time, and it really showed in their performances. We are very proud of all of our skaters and the hard work they put in to make it a very successful event,” said Broom.

The Dufferin Peel Skating Club are still welcoming new members of all ages and abilities to join their club. Visit teenranch.com or contact us at dufferinpeelskatingclub@gmail.com for more information.

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