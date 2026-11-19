Salvation Stitchers offers free, homemade chemo caps and pouches for patients

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

To help ease the burden on local cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment, a local Orangeville-based stitching group is stepping up to offer free, homemade chemo caps and pouches at Headwaters.

Available in the chemo suite at Headwaters Health Care Centre, the caps and pouches are the products of the Salvation Stitchers, a volunteer stitching group that operates out of the Salvation Army Church in Orangeville. They are intended to help patients carry the equipment associated with treatment and offer more comfort during a difficult time.

These caps and pouches are free and homemade with donated material, and are available upon request to staff in the chemo suite.

For group founder Betty McCutcheon, this project has a personal connection

Her husband was diagnosed with cancer and required a chemotherapy bottle that he wore overnight. The experience gave her a firsthand understanding of the practical challenges patients face during treatment.

He was given a small cotton bag with a ribbon to carry the bottle upon arriving for his first chemotherapy session.

McCutcheon saw an opportunity to make something better.

“He needed to wear this chemotherapy bottle overnight,” she said. “So that’s where the pouches sort of came from, and when he had his first chemo treatment, they gave him this little cotton bag with a ribbon. I’m like, ‘We can do better than that, right?’ So that sort of was the impetus for doing those, and he did hundreds and hundreds of those. So it all comes from need. Where there’s need, we are willing.”

The experience also helped bring the broader needs of cancer patients into focus for the group.

Cancer treatment can involve much more than the medical appointments themselves. Patients and their families can face lost wages, travel expenses and other costs that accumulate throughout treatment.

For some, even relatively small necessities can become an additional financial burden.

Brenda, a member who joined several years ago, said she became interested in chemotherapy caps after seeing friends go through cancer treatment, and wanted to help ease their burden.

“I joined a couple of years ago when I retired,” she said. “I discovered the need for chemo caps because of some friends of mine that were going through it, and the cost associated with cancer treatment … There’s a lot of other expenses that people don’t realize, lost wages, that sort of thing. People don’t have money to go buy lap blankets and quilts and the other things that they need.”

While the making of chemo caps and pouches is the current focus of the group, the Salvation Stitchers do much more for the community as well.

The group began as a small sewing group at the Salvation Army Church in Orangeville and has grown into a volunteer ministry that has donated tens of thousands of items to people in need. The group now meets twice a month to sew items for donation.

From quilts and children’s clothing to tote bags, blankets and other practical necessities, the group’s work reaches people throughout the community and beyond.

The Salvation Stitchers have supported a wide range of organizations, including local nursing homes, Bethell Hospice, Dufferin Child and Family Services, Choices for Teens, the Alzheimer Society and the local SPCA.

To contact the Salvation Stitchers for help in accessing chemo caps and pouches, or to organize material donations, contact Brenda at bpuck24@gmail.com.

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