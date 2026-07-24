General News

Rhythm and Reason hosts debut Mystical Magical Music Day this Saturday

July 24, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Kathryn Fraser 

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Rhythm and Reason will host its very first event “Mystical Magical Music Day” on July 25, connecting local artists and charities. 

The event will take place from 1 – 5 p.m. at 33 Queen Street North Bolton and will have a large variety of activities for all to try out.

Activities such as bracelet making, cookie decorating, face painting, games, live music and even more will be available to those in attendance. 

Fifty per cent of proceeds will go to support local artists while the remaining 50 per cent will go to Caledon Community Services, who are partnering with Rhythm and Reason for this event. 

Lula Shaw, the founder of Rhythm and Reason, hopes that this is the start of events to help connect local artists and charities together to help support one another. 

“I built Rhythm and Reason on the belief that local artists can power local charity,” says Shaw, “Giving artists the platform while giving back is the main thing I want people to really feel and see during this event”. 

The cost of the event is $10 and will cover all the activities, as well as some light refreshments. 

A multitude of local artists will perform starting at 1.pm. before headliner Selena Villa performs her hour-long set between 4 – 5 p.m. 

In addition to the performances and activities, there will be a silent auction with many prizes from generous donors that all attendees will have the chance to bid for. 

“We have quite a few generous donors that have donated some wonderful prizes like four weeks of private music lessons, gift baskets, ciders and other prizes” says Shaw. 

Attendees will also have the chance to win an acoustic guitar, purchase of an entrance ticket will automatically enter guests into a draw for the grand prize which will be announced at 3:30 pm. 

Shaw noted how important this event is for her to connect and to have the community come out and see local artists and support the charity. 

“I couldn’t be happier and thankful for everybody that’s supporting my vision and this event and the people involved. It’s honestly a dream come true” she says. 

Looking to the future, Shaw says she is hopeful to be able to hold more events for Rhythm and Reason to bring together communities, charities and local artists. 

More information about the event can be found at: rhythmandreason.net/event-list.


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