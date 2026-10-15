Randy Hunter raises $13,300 for Orangeville Food Bank with 892-kilometre bike ride

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Local resident and Orangeville Food Bank volunteer Randy Hunter has raised $13,300 through a 10-day charity bike ride across the region, surpassing his original fundraising goal by more than $3,000.

Hunter rode through 892 kilometres of roads and rail trails, with strong support from the community, friends and family helping push his initial fundraising goal of $10,000 well beyond his expectations.

I’m just absolutely amazed at the support I’ve got from the town and my friends and family. It was a combination of rail trails and roads, and I got treated really well along the way by people,” he said.

Hunter started in Orangeville, then travelled to Guelph, Elmira, Goderich, Kincardine, Owen Sound, Wasaga Beach, Midland, Orillia, Barrie and then returned to Orangeville.

The journey brought its share of challenges, including rain, muddy roads and occasional navigational mishaps.

Relying on GPS to find his way, Hunter sometimes found himself travelling in the wrong direction, including one detour that sent him several kilometres down a muddy road before he discovered a gate blocking his path and had to turn back.

“I ended up doing about nine or 10 kilometres. I had already done probably seven or eight kilometres going the wrong way, and then nine or 10 kilometres down this muddy road… I got to a spot where there was a gate across the road… So I had to do the muddy road all the way back.”

Despite the obstacles, Hunter described the experience as a rewarding adventure, with opportunities to take in the scenery, observe wildlife and meet up with friends along the way.

The final day proved particularly difficult, with strong winds making the ride home a challenging finish to the 10-day journey.

Hunter arrived home late Sunday evening, grateful for the community support and ready to enjoy some well-earned rest.

The fundraiser exceeded Hunter’s expectations and has already inspired him to consider another ride next year. He is exploring potential routes and hopes to enlist additional help with fundraising preparations, allowing him to spend more time cycling.

Hunter acknowledged that the $13,300 raised represents only a small portion of the food bank’s overall budget, but emphasized the importance of community fundraising efforts in helping address local food insecurity.

He also pointed to other local initiatives supporting the Orangeville Food Bank, noting that contributions from across the community add up.

Several local businesses helped make the ride a success.

“If I can give a special shout-out to the Dufferin Group, they did my shirts for me and donated them,” Hunter said. “And a special thanks to Zach and the gang at Cycling Elements. They gave my bike a once-over and made sure I was good to go for the 10 days, and it made me feel a lot more confident in my riding.”

With the ride complete, Hunter is looking ahead to next year’s fundraising efforts while encouraging continued community support for the Orangeville Food Bank.

To donate to Hunter’s campaign online, visit:

orangevillefoodbank.my.site.com/campaign/701au00000JwIXx

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