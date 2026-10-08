Sports

Raiders advance to U10 Orangeville flag football championship against Texans

October 8, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Chris Perrotte

With the sun beginning to set and a cool breeze that blew across the field, the scene was set for Orangeville Flag Football League’s playoffs.

The Lions Park field hosted the semi-final matches that began at 5:30 p.m., with three fields: U10 Texans vs. Cowboys in Field One, U12 Chiefs vs. Patriots in Field Two, and U10 Raiders vs. 49ers in Field Three.

In the Raiders game, running back Evie McAuley led the offence, scoring all three touchdowns in an 18-12 win over the 49ers.

“It was amazing to see Evie do so well and score all of those touchdowns for our U10 Raiders,” said head coach Alyssa Lavery. “She worked really hard, and it was so exciting to see her efforts pay off.”

With the win, the U10 Raiders will face the U10 Texans in the playoff finals on Friday, Oct. 9.

“I’m so proud of our team for winning our semi-final game. Everyone worked together, locked in and gave it their all even for being so young. It was a great team effort, and I’m really proud of everyone,” said Lavery.

Every game played throughout the evening had people out in support of the teams and their players. With music in the background, families were cheering on their children as they strived to do their best during the games.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see the support from our families and the community. Our league is about so much more than flag football,” said Paula Lavery, one of the Orangeville Flag Football League’s executives.
“It’s about creating a place where kids can build confidence, make friends, learn teamwork and simply have fun.”

“Watching families make Friday nights part of their routine and seeing the kids excited to come back week after week is one of the best parts of running Orangeville Flag Football,” she added.

Other notable Friday night wins included the U10 Texans, who defeated the Cowboys 19-6. In the U12 Division, the Chiefs edged the Patriots 14-12, the Broncos blanked the Falcons 30-0, and the Vikings beat the Seahawks 14-8.

In the U14 Division, the Eagles beat the Bucs 34-12 and the Lions shut out the Bengals 13-0. The U18 Division saw the Broncos take down the Dolphins 19-7, and the Saints had an 18-6 win over the Jets.

In the Girls Division, the Chiefs beat the Seahawks 12-0, and the Steelers edged the Bills 7-6.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Council candidate Sandra Pratt campaigns on accountability, safety and recreation

With the upcoming municipal election on October 26, we invited each candidate to respond to the same three questions about their reason for running, priorities ...

Vivian Petho focuses on accessibility, jobs and recreation in council bid

With the upcoming municipal election on October 26, we invited each candidate to respond to the same three questions about their reason for running, priorities ...

Council candidate Lindsay Lupton seeks to strengthen Orangeville’s industrial tax base

With the upcoming municipal election on October 26, we invited each candidate to respond to the same three questions about their reason for running, priorities ...

Council candidate Viktor Karklins looks to protect Orangeville’s recreation opportunities

With the upcoming municipal election on October 26, we invited each candidate to respond to the same three questions about their reason for running, priorities ...

Council candidate Paul Hinsperger wants Orangeville to rethink how it spends tax dollars

With the upcoming municipal election on October 26, we invited each candidate to respond to the same three questions about their reason for running, priorities ...

Theatre Orangeville opens new season with pair of comedies in ‘Love or Nothing: A Double Bill’

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville is opening its 33rd mainstage season with something audiences at the local theatre are not used ...

Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Day draws crowd of hundreds to celebrate conservation and biodiversity at Splitrock Narrows

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Club’s 2026 Bruce Trail Day brought people to Splitrock Narrows Nature Reserve on ...

Orangeville mayoral candidate charged in connection to campaign sign theft

Charges have been laid after a mayoral candidate’s election sign was removed from private property. Dufferin OPP received a call for service at about 4:30 ...

Orangeville council candidates tackle policing, accountability at Orangeville Food Bank forum

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Orangeville voters heard where candidates for town council stand on policing, affordability, accountability and other community issues during ...

Orangeville mayor, deputy mayor candidates lay out priorities at election forum

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Candidates vying to become Orangeville’s next mayor and deputy mayor laid out their priorities and differing visions for ...