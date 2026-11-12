Police request the public’s health in locating a missing Orangeville woman

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Xanthe Weeks, 31, from Orangeville, is described as white, with medium-length dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a beige hat, and sandals.

Xanthe was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 29, in the area of First Street in Orangeville.

Police and family members are concerned for her well-being.

Residents and businesses in the area are asked to check any available surveillance or security camera footage for possible sightings or information that may assist investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Xanthe Weeks is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference incident E261595816.

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