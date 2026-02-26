Orangeville Public Library launches makerspace with state-of-the-art technology

By Joshua Drakes

The Orangeville Public Library officially opened its new makerspace during a community celebration at the Alder Street branch on Feb. 23.

The opening event included remarks from library leadership and board representatives, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and demonstrations of the space’s capabilities. Refreshments and guided tours allowed attendees to explore available resources.

Orangeville Library CEO Laura Warner emphasized that the space is a response to community feedback collected in 2021. She also highlighted the makerspace’s modular layout, intended to evolve alongside community needs, allowing new equipment and programs to be introduced over time.

“The [makerspace] started with the Orangeville community in a 2021 survey, residents emphasized the need for a space and technology such as this,” she said.

“The space is modular, and it will grow along with the community as a space where people can come together and access new possibilities.”

The makerspace will operate with open lab hours listed on the library website, complemented by scheduled programs for those seeking guided instruction.

Library staff and local partners will support the space, and officials are pursuing contributions from community members and volunteers to lead skill-sharing sessions and workshops.

Support for the project came from a mix of municipal backing, philanthropic donations, and community fundraising. Major contributors included the municipal council, the Friends of the Library, and corporate sponsors, while library leadership credited current and former staff and board members with moving the project from initial vision to reality.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post, alongside Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor and council attended the grand opening. Mayor Post praised the library’s hard work in making the makerspace a reality.

“Today is an exciting day, as we have finally gotten to the point where the [makerspace] is ready to open,” she said. “The [makerspace] represents something really important for our community, equitable access to technology. We know that not every household has the latest tools, software, equipment or space to experiment, and in today’s world, access to technology is not a luxury. It’s an absolute. It shapes how we learn, how we work, how we create and how we connect.”

“I really want to thank the Library Board, the staff, the partners and everyone who helped bring this vision to life. It has been a long road, and I’m so glad that we’re here today. Investments like this are strengthening our community in really quiet, but really powerful ways,” Mayor Post added.

The new facility is designed to provide residents of all ages with equal opportunities to experiment with a range of tools and techniques, from 3D printing and embroidery to introductory sessions in artificial intelligence and button-making.

Organizers expect the makerspace to bolster lifelong learning, foster problem-solving skills, and create new opportunities for collaboration and innovation in the region.

Makerspace Specialist Raghav Patel explained that originally, the space was occupied by Humber College’s temporary space, but after they moved out, the room was mostly left abandoned and unused, which is when the library began considering a new project.

“The idea was that that space was going to be absorbed into the library’s footprint, expanding the floor space here at Alder, also giving them access to a new space that they wanted to turn into this makerspace,” he said. “They wanted to make sure that it made good use of this space, so it’s a very modular project.”

Patel said that the makerspace has something for everyone to try and enjoy.

“There’s something here at the (makerspace) for everyone… that’s going to excite you, and it’s going to make you want to make things,” he said. “I know a lot of people, when they hear about the concept, they think it’s for one age group or another, but in my experience, it’s for all ages.”

Patel continued by explaining that the first few guided lessons and workshops will be primarily introductory courses meant to bring new users up to speed on the technology.

“We’re going to start with introductory programming to a few of the technologies,” he said. “Then of course we have the open lab hours, where people are able to learn, explore, and then use any of the technologies there.”

“We have a mix of morning hours, afternoons, evenings, weekends, just to make sure that the space is accessible to everyone,” Patel added.

Looking ahead, the library plans to maintain an up-to-date schedule of open lab hours and program offerings and to actively recruit local makers and subject-matter experts to expand the makerspace’s roster of workshops and community-led activities.

