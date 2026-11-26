Orangeville Otters win Owen Sound Aquatics Club Team Challenge

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Chris Perrotte

The Owen Sound Aquatics Club (OSAC) hosted the OSAC Team Challenge at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre in Owen Sound from Nov. 20 to 22. The Orangeville Otters participated in the event and swam away victorious as champions of the challenge.

Sixty-four Otters swimmers participated in the three-day event that had seven clubs involved in the challenge. The clubs included the Breakers Swim Team, Cambridge Aquajets, Collingwood Clippers Swim Club, Hanover Swim Club, Orillia Channel Cats and the host Owen Sound Aquatic Club.

The challenge consisted of a six-session meet over the three days. Otters head coach Paige Miller was impressed by how her team stepped up to the competition.

“A Team Challenge format really comes down to depth and collective effort. Just a few top finishers don’t win it; it’s won by every single swimmer stepping up to contribute points across all six sessions,” explained Miller. “Our success came down to the consistency our athletes have shown in training since the start of the short-course season, paired with their ability to execute race strategies, like sharp turns and strong finishes under pressure.”

What impressed coach Miller the most about her squad throughout the Challenge was their resilience and team spirit.

“A three-day meet with early mornings and late finals is gruelling, especially by Sunday afternoon. Watching our older swimmers step up as leaders to cheer on our 12-and-under athletes, and seeing swimmers dig deep for best times in their seventh or eighth events of the weekend, showed what this club is all about,” said Miller.

One of those older swimmers was 17-year-old Henry Mountjoy, who participated in both individual and team relays. He was happy that his performance was able to help the team gain points in order to win.

“I would say that my individual performance was good. I got many best times throughout the weekend in most of my events, and I’m happy with how I contributed points towards the team. Being part of the championship victory made it even better because it showed how everyone’s individual efforts came together to get the win,” said Mountjoy.

One of the events Mountjoy participated in was the 100m backstroke. His placement in the race was good enough for him to qualify for the Ontario Age Group Championships. A provincial meet that will take place from March 4 to March 7 next year. This accomplishment was his proudest moment of the weekend.

“It felt amazing after all the hard work in practice paid off, and then seeing all my teammates at the end of the lane cheering me on really made it something special,” said Mountjoy, who is a first-time qualifier for the provincial event.

Here is a list of some of the Otters who competed in the weekend events and broke club records:

Individual:

Aiden Arbeau: 800m Free Age 15-17 & Open and 200m Free Lap Age 15-17 & Open

Kaiden Norris: 200m Free Lap Age 13-14

Jemma Harrison: 400m Individual Medley Age 11-12, 100m Fly Age 11-12 and 50m Fly Age 11-12

Qyona Egbert: 200m Free Lap Age 11-12 and 50m Breast Age 11-12

Gracie Chapman: 200m Breast 10 and under

Joseph Reinhart: Age 13-14 50m Breast and Age 13-14 50m Breast Lap

Relays:

Girls 11-12 – 4x200m Free: Jemma Harrison, Ava Yardley, Ella Finan, Qyona Egbert

Girls 15-17 – 4x200m Free: Anika Bennett, Gabriella Reinhart, Grace Milone, Dia Manota

Girls 10 and under – 4x50m Free: Gracie Chapman, Nora Bennett, Hannah Herzog, Natalie Reinhart

Boys 15-17 & Open – 4x200m: Wesley Halls, Henry Mountjoy, Kaiden Norris, Aiden Arbeau

For the Fly events (50m, 100m, 200m and medley relays), money prizes were also awarded to the winners. Each event winner was awarded $25 or $75. The winners are as follows:

Girls:

Jemma Harrison: Age 11-12 winner, 50m and 100m fly ($50)

Julia Noronha: Age 13 winner, 50m and 200m fly ($50)

Gabriella Reinhart: Age 15 winner, 50m, 100m, 200m ($75)

Anika Bennett: Age 16 and over winner, 50m, 100m, 200m ($75)

Boys:

Kaiden Norris: 14-year-old winner, 50m, 100m, 200m ($75)

Wesley Halls: 16 and over winner, 200m ($25)

Relays:

In this event, a $100 split was given between all swimmers

Mixed 4×50 Medley Age 13-14: Imogen Pipher-Swyer, Joseph Reinhart, Kaiden Norris, Julia Noronha

Mixed 4×50 Medley Age 15 and over: Anika Bennett, Gabriella Reinhart, Wesley Halls, Aiden Arbeau

Through the Otters’ efforts, they won the OSAC Team Challenge with a total of 4,696 points. Their dominant performance was 848 points better than the second-place Collingwood Clippers, who scored 3,848 points. This accomplishment means a lot to the club in terms of building confidence and momentum for the swimmers as the season continues.

“Winning the OSAC Team Challenge is a huge validation of the hard work our swimmers, coaching staff, and supportive families have put in over the past few months. For a club like ours, bringing home a championship banner reinforces the culture we’re building. One where athletes push each other to be better while genuinely celebrating each other’s successes,” said Miller.

“Heading into the heart of the winter season, this gives our swimmers tangible proof that their preparation is paying off. Knowing they can go head-to-head with strong regional clubs and come out on top builds a different level of belief,” she added.

“We’re going to carry that confidence and energy straight back into practice as we work toward qualifying times and bigger championship meets later this season.”

Next for the Orangeville Otters is the Rising Waves Challenge, hosted by the Otters on Saturday, Nov. 28. On Dec. 5, the older Otters will participate in the Guelph Marlin Aquatic Club GMAC Dash and Cash Event.

The Otters’ own Austin Nelissen will be participating in the 2026 Ken Demchuk Para Swimming International Invitational that will take place in Laval, Que., from Nov. 27 to 29 at the Complexe aquatique de Laval.

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