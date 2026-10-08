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Orangeville mayoral candidate charged in connection to campaign sign theft

October 8, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Charges have been laid after a mayoral candidate’s election sign was removed from private property.

Dufferin OPP received a call for service at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 regarding the alleged theft of an election sign for incumbent mayor Lisa Post’s re-election campaign. The incident occurred at a private residence on Elderberry Street.

As a result of the investigation, Nick Garisto, a 77-year-old Orangeville mayoral candidate, has been charged with theft under $5,000 and mischief which obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment, or operation of property.

Garisto, who denies the allegations, is slated to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer the charges. The charges have not been proven in court.

Post said a resident contacted her after allegedly capturing footage of her campaign sign being removed from the property. The homeowner posted photos and video of the alleged incident on social media.

Garisto denies removing the sign and says the person shown in the video was not him.

Post expressed frustration and disappointment about the incident. She said all electoral candidates are working hard to show why they’re the best person to lead the community.

For Post, the incident was about more than the loss of a campaign sign.

“The issue to me really isn’t about one lawn sign, right?” she said. “Signs can be replaced. It’s not about that at all.

“It’s really about respect for the law, for the rules of the election, respect for the other candidates who are running and working hard for their campaigns, and really, it’s a disrespect to the community that we’re all asking to serve.”

She said a “significant” number of her re-election signs have disappeared. The Elderberry Street incident is the only one in which she’s gotten footage of someone.

Nobody at the Town of Orangeville would comment on specific incidents of sign theft.

But since nominations closed for candidates in August, the town has gotten 27 sign-related complaints. And Raylene Martell, the town’s clerk who spoke about bylaw enforcement, said that while 16 of those complaints were specifically related to election signs, some may be duplicate complaints submitted by multiple individuals about the same concern.

The municipal election sign bylaw was updated this year. The new rules apply only during a limited period of the election cycle, she said.

“So some increase in related inquiries and complaints is expected while those rules are in effect,” Martell said.

The new bylaw promotes equitable treatment of candidates, provides clearer expectations for campaign teams, and strengthens the town’s ability to regulate election signage in a manner that is consistent with governing legislation.

The bylaw remains content-neutral while regulating placement, timing, and safety considerations within the town’s jurisdiction.

Garisto said the person in the video who allegedly stole the sign wore a black rubber coat.

He said he doesn’t own such a garment. Further, if he’s there to leave campaign literature in a house mailbox, he certainly wouldn’t remove a sign from another campaign. That would be like signing his name to it by way of the brochure left behind.

“What do you think the people will think, the owner of the house, when they see my flyer there?” he said, and added that a number of his signs have also been taken out of the ground, but he’s never complained about it.

“I’m the type of guy, if I see my sign down, I stop [and] pick it up,” Garisto said. “And if I see one of the other candidates’ sign that it’s down, I put it back in the ground. I don’t care who it is, mayor, deputy mayor, or councillors.”

By putting their name on the ballot, Post said candidates ask residents to trust them with a significant responsibility.

“Every candidate should really be focused on showing residents why they’re the right person for that job, and it should be based on their own experience, their own ideas, their own skill set for the position,” she said. “It shouldn’t have anything to do with interfering with another candidate’s campaign.”


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