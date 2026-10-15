General News

Orangeville man charged with aggravated assault following road rage incident

October 15, 2026   ·   0 Comments

An Orangeville man has been arrested after a Brampton resident sustained life-threatening injuries following a road rage incident.

Dufferin OPP said the dispute occurred on Saturday, Oct. 10, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Third Street in Orangeville.

The road rage incident turned into an alleged assault resulting in a 44-year-old Brampton man sustaining serious injuries and being airlifted to a local trauma centre, where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Following the OPP’s investigation, a 33-year-old from Orangeville has been charged with aggravated assault.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The aggravated assault charged has not been proven in court.


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