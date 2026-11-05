Orangeville hosts flag raising and proclamation to recognize start of the Poppy Campaign

November 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Town of Orangeville recognized the start of the annual Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Campaign at town hall on Oct. 23

By Joshua Drakes

Remembrance Day is a time to stop, reflect and honour the veterans of Canada who answered the call to serve. Not all returned home, and those who did don’t always have the means to support themselves without a helping hand. The Royal Canadian Legion is that hand — and works year-round to support veterans and their families.

The Poppy Campaign is one way they raise money to facilitate that assistance.

With Remembrance Day approaching, Orangeville honoured that dedication and support of veterans and raised the Poppy Campaign flag over town hall on Oct. 23, with Mayor Lisa Post, MPP Sylvia Jones and Orangeville Legion President Chuck Simpson in attendance.

MPP Jones paid tribute to the recent events in Wainwright, in which four Canadian Forces personnel died when a grass fire spread rapidly across training grounds.

“Today, as we mark the start of the 2026 Poppy Campaign, our thoughts are with the personnel impacted by the tragedy in Wainwright,” Jones said. “Donating and wearing a poppy is a visual reminder of the sacrifices of our Canadian personnel.”

Mayor Post followed her remarks by recognizing the importance of the Poppy Campaign in supporting veterans and their families, as she read from the proclamation prepared on behalf of the Town of Orangeville.

She encouraged the public to participate in the campaign and to take time to recognize and honour veterans in the community and beyond.

“The annual poppy campaign of the Royal Canadian Legion serves as a solemn act of remembrance and gratitude for the sacrifices made by Canada’s veterans, active military personnel, and those who gave their lives in service to our country,” Post read from the proclamation. “Funds raised through the Poppy campaign support veterans, their families, and community initiatives that promote remembrance and provide assistance to those who have served our nation.”

She continued, “I encourage all residents to wear a poppy with pride, participate in remembrance activities, and take time to honour the sacrifices made by our veterans and honour the sacrifices of those who served and gave their lives in service to Canada.”

Representing the Royal Canadian Legion, Orangeville Legion Branch 233 president and master warrant officer, Chuck Simpson, handed out the first poppies to attendees at the flag raising and shared that some veterans are reluctant to seek help.

He said that despite that attitude, the work of the Legion and the Poppy Campaign remains critical to supporting veterans and their families.

“A veteran can be extremely prideful, and they are self-sufficient, and they don’t think they need help,” Simpson said. “But when we find them, the help they need can be quite expensive and sometimes beyond their means. These donations really come in handy for us to help a veteran and their family if they need it.”

He said that beyond donations, simply wearing the poppy is a help for the Legion, as wearing one spreads awareness outward and brings more attention to the Legion.

Volunteers will be out in the community collecting donations for poppies leading up to Remembrance Day.

Donations are focused on staying with the community and supporting local veterans and their families.

Previously, the annual Poppy Campaign began on the last Friday of October, but starting this year, the campaign now begins on the fixed date of Oct. 24.

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