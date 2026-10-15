General News

Orangeville Fire receives donation to help purchase new grip hoist

October 15, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Orangeville Fire received a $15,500 donation from Enbridge Gas Ontario on Oct. 1, helping to offset the cost of a new grip hoist.

The specialized piece of rescue equipment allows firefighters to safely stabilize and move vehicles, debris and other heavy objects during complex rescue situations.

The new grip hoist will help protect local firefighters and strengthen their ability to respond to emergencies.

“Strong communities rely on dedicated, well-equipped first responders, and we’re proud to support the important work of Orangeville Fire Services through a $15,500 donation,” said Mike Ovsonka, director of work management services for Enbridge Gas Ontario.

“This funding for a new grip hoist will help enhance emergency response readiness and contribute to the safety of both firefighters and the community. Investing in community safety is an important part of our commitment to helping build safe, vibrant and resilient communities across Ontario,” Ovsonka added.

To celebrate the donation, Orangeville Fire Chief John Snider and council members met Enbridge Gas at the local fire hall on Oct. 1. While everyone was gathered, firefighters showed how the new equipment will be used in rescue scenarios, This demonstration highlighted the new gear’s role in improving emergency response capabilities and supporting firefighter safety.

“This new grip hoist will be a valuable addition to our rescue equipment inventory,” said Snider.

“Having access to specialized tools like this enhances our ability to safely manage challenging rescue situations and helps ensure our firefighters have the equipment they need to protect the community.”


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