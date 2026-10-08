Orangeville District Secondary School’s field hockey team takes first loss after five wins

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Chris Perrotte, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) Scarlet Bears opened their first home game with a 2-0 win over the Bishop Macdonell Celtics on Oct. 5.

They played a good all-around game, dominating on both sides of the ball defensively and offensively. McKenna Bryant and Selah Gowing scored the goals for the Scarlet Bears to secure the victory. With their win, the Bears went to a 5-0 record for the season.

In game two, they faced the John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute Royals, who had a 3-2 record going into the game. The Ross Royals scored first to make it 1-0 in the first half. ODSS continued to battle, applying offensive pressure. They were able to tie the game at one apiece before the first half ended.

“We’ve been working on our passing, like square and through, to get it down the field as well as sweeping, which moves the ball faster than people can run so it really helps us get ahead of them,” explained Bears player Ruby Kalverda.

Her teammate Katie Raue echoed what the Scarlet Bears need to do to succeed in this game.

“I think the one thing [that’s] working is passing. We’ve been finding open spaces and working on our defence, making sure we’re not getting as many calls so we can keep playing,” said Raue.

In the second half, ODSS had their scoring chances but couldn’t find the back of the net. The Ross Royals had a different outcome as their offence continued to connect, scoring two goals to take a 3-1 lead.

With time winding down, the Scarlet Bears managed to score in the final seconds to close the gap to one goal. However, time ran out, and the John F. Ross Royals walked away with a 3-2 win over ODSS, giving them their first loss of the season.

“You can’t win every game, they played really well. That was anybody’s game and it was 3-2 so they still scored twice which is a pretty high scoring game. We are proud of them. They are a good team,” said Scarlet Bears head coach Jen Coleman.

After six games, their opponent, John F. Ross, improved to a 4-2 record while ODSS has a 5-1 record and sits in first place in the Varsity Field Hockey League.

The next game for ODSS is against GCVI later this week at Centre Wellington District High School’s field.

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