Orangeville District Secondary School runners exceed expectations with strong OFSAA finishes

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Chris Perrotte

The OFSAA XC High School Cross Country Race took place on Nov. 9 at Kivi Park in Sudbury, and the Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) runners represented their community well.

“They definitely exceeded our expectations. Both teams, we were kind of thinking top 10 would be a great day, and both of them were better than that — fourth and sixth place,” shared Rob Berg, head coach of the ODSS Cross Country Team.

Liam Wilcott (Senior Boys 6K Race)

Fifteen runners across two teams represented ODSS at the OFSAA XC meet, including Liam Wilcott, who competed in the senior boys 6K race against 280 runners and was pleased with the outcome when his run was over.

“I was decently happy with it. My placement was great. I was excited to finish. I didn’t think that I was in 12th when I finished. I thought I was going to be higher because of the gun. I was pretty far back; I was in the 50s, but I was able to work through, and when I came across the line, I saw my parents at the side, and I was able to figure that I was 12, so I was pretty happy with that,” said Wilcott, who is currently in Grade 12

Liz Demczur (Junior Girls 5K Race)

Liz Demczur and Reegan Noronha, both Grade 9 students, were also happy with their outcome at the OFSAA event.

“I think that was probably one of my best races of the season. I was really happy with how I ended up. Especially during the start, I was a lot farther back, but I was really happy with how many places I moved up, and when I finished I wasn’t sure what place I was in, so when I found out I was 52nd, I was really happy with that,” said Demczur. “Going into this race, I wasn’t sure what place I was going to get. I was hoping for top 70 so getting 52nd, I was really happy with.”

Reegan Noronha (Novice Boys 4.5 K Race)

“That race is probably one of my best races of the season, it felt really good. I was really happy about the placement and the time. It was a little difficult because the course was long so it wasn’t what we were expecting but as the distance and the time equaled out it was a really good time for me there and I was very happy with the overall race and placement of it all,” said Noronha.

Embracing unpredictable terrain

Unlike track, running on a predictable oval or straightaway, cross country takes place over mud, hills and uneven terrain, and Kivi Park is no different.

In fact, the park is considered to be significantly harder and rougher than most other cross-country courses in Ontario, creating a challenge for the runners. However, the biggest challenge, according to coach Berg, is the competition.

“The thing about OFSAA is it’s so different than any race all season because you have the best runners in the province all on the start line, so the 280 people that are on the start line are the best in the province,” said Berg.

“The challenge is when you normally go to a race, and you’re finishing in the top quarter, you might be in the back quarter. Like our fourth and our third runners, they weren’t that far back, but they’re closer to the middle of the pack instead of being up there. So they had challenges,” explained Berg. “…the sheer number of really good runners can be a little overwhelming.”

Looking ahead to next season

Wilcott, who is graduating this year, plans to join a cross country team at the college or university he attends, while Demczur and Noronha will return to the ODSS team next year. All three of them see how they can improve for the 2027 campaign.

“For next season, probably getting better at hills and making it to OFSAA next year — and getting a higher placement hopefully,” Demczur said of her goals.

Noronha said she hopes to improve her training consistency next season, noting that a decline in training over the summer affected her performance.

“I noticed that as [I did] less and less training, [I wasn’t] seeing what I wanted to see,” said Noronha.

“Through the summer I was training really hard and I just fell off a little bit so in those two weeks coming back, I just need to focus on making sure that the training is there because then the first two meets won’t be as hard as they were,” said Noronha.

Looking ahead to his university career, Wilcott hopes to continue developing as a runner.

“I feel like one of my future goals is definitely be one of the top runners on the team and just work towards that because when you first join a university team, normally you’re at the bottom, so just kind of working towards the top and trying to improve as much as I can,” shared Wilcott.

Individual effort fuels collective success

Strength in the race is found in the shared struggle. Cross country is uniquely both an individual competition and a team sport where the top four or five finishers determine the team score. Everyone is important in the success of the team.

Other notable finishes include Chayse Lunnie, who finished 77th and Sam Edmonds, who placed 43rd in the junior boys’ race. They both raced well, according to coach Berg.

The ODSS cross-country team will look to build on its success in 2027.

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