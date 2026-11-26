Orangeville council suggests laundry service for Out of the Cold program

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

A deal that gives people in need of a safe place to lay their head out of the cold has been extended for another winter.

The agreement extension extends the Out of the Cold program delivery from Dec. 1 to April 1, 2027. Orangeville council agreed to give $30,000 when it met Nov. 23. It was money previously earmarked in a three-year agreement.

Heather Savage, the town’s community services general manager, said staff will meet with Dufferin County and officials from Choices Shelter to discern what future agreement may look like.

“And it may possibly be for a longer period of time,” she said.

A total of $50,000 is proposed to support the safe operation of the 2026-2027 Out of the Cold Program. The town will contribute $30,000, and Dufferin County will put $20,000 toward program operations.

While the county’s direct contribution is lower than previous commitments, Dufferin County also provides financial support to Choices for related homelessness-response services, including transitional housing initiatives and shelter staffing.

Choices operates the program at its Orangeville facility and provides participants with a safe place to sleep, beds and clean bedding, meals, washroom and shower access, hygiene supplies and protection from seasonal weather.

It is made possible by a partnership between the Town of Orangeville, Dufferin County, and Choices to serve people experiencing homelessness during the winter.

The program operates with a low-barrier approach to help reduce barriers for individuals who may be unable to access other shelter services and basic supports.

The program last winter supported 37 individuals and provided 307 overnight stays, which was an increase of 118 per cent from the previous season.

While colder weather and greater snowfall may have contributed to increased use, the results demonstrate an ongoing local need for seasonal overnight shelter services.

Coun. Debbie Sherwood has volunteered at the program, and she said she was happy to see council consider the request. It’s quite something to see that 37 people need and use the program, she said.

There were many nights when nobody showed up to avail of the service in the first year she volunteered, she said. Other nights, maybe one person showed up.

“It shows that it’s something that’s very much needed in town,” she said. “You can see now that the word is out and people know that they now have a nice warm place to go.”

Sherwood suggested laundry service access should be provided to people in general and to those people accessing the overnight shelter service.

Savage gave the nod to an amended agreement for laundry service.

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